Former Detroit City FC coach Ben Pirmann has been named assistant coach of the United Soccer League Championship expansion side Memphis 901 FC. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

The announcement comes only three days after he resigned from his position with DCFC where he’d been in charge for six years, amassing a 49-17-17 league record that was highlighted by the National Premier Soccer League club winning the 2017 Midwest Region championship.

Detroit City has started a national search for Pirmann's successor.

Welcome to Memphis, Assistant Coach Ben Pirmann!



⚽️: 49-17-17 record as Head Coach with @DetroitCityFC



⚽️: 2018 College Cup Final Four as Assistant Coach with @MSUmsoccer



READ: https://t.co/XD1OJ3ZVUh#HailCaesar | #DefendMemphispic.twitter.com/OMxQlJmFBs — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) December 13, 2018

Pirmann, 33, was also an assistant men’s soccer coach at his alma mater Michigan State for eight years. The Spartans made it the NCAA Final Four for the first time in 50 years, losing to 5-1 Akron in the semifinals Dec. 5.

He named College Soccer Magazine’s National Top Assistant Coach in 2016 and ’17.

At Memphis, Pirmann will work with sporting director Andrew Bell and head coach Tim Mulqueen.

The club will play its home matches at AutoZone Park, which is the Triple-A baseball stadium for the St. Louis Cardinals’ affiliate Memphis Redbirds.

“The responsibilities that I will have … are going to be very similar,” Pirmann said earlier this week. “It will basically be like an associate head coaching position. I’ll be training the team. I will be building the team. I’ll be preparing the team. Obviously, there is going to be a head coach.”

Pirmann completed his USSF A-Senior coaching license this summer. The only certification left would be Pro license, which Pirmann said he’d like to get.

“Those are things I’d like to get in the future,” he said. “One adventure at a time right now.”

