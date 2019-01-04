Trevor James, left; will become Detroit City FC's newest coach. (Photo: Courtesy of Trevor James)

Detroit City FC has named Trevor James as its new coach as the team makes a foray into professional soccer, competing in the inaugural NPSL Founders Cup this summer.

James replaces Ben Pirmann, who left after six years to become an assistant coach with United Soccer League Championship expansion side Memphis 901 FC.

James, 60, comes to DCFC with a lengthy resume, most notably having worked with Sir Bobby Robson as a scout at FC Barcelona, Newcastle United, FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon and the England national team.

The Norwich, England, native is also well familiar with the U.S. soccer landscape, having served in coaching and scouting roles with Major League Soccer clubs L.A. Galaxy, Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire.

He most recently worked as technical director with Indy Eleven when the club made the transition to the second-tier United Soccer League, now known as the USL Championship, from the former North American Soccer League.

“Through an extensive coaching search, Trevor demonstrated an appreciation for our club and its potential,” said Sean Mann, Detroit City FC CEO in a written statement. “Most importantly, we’re excited to have Trevor’s years of experience building professional rosters as part of our organization as we start this next chapter for DCFC.”

James holds both UEFA and U.S. Soccer A coaching licenses.

James, who played professionally in England, Norway and the United States, started his coaching career as a youth academy coach with English football’s Ipswich Town in 1985. He later managed Colchester United’s reserve side before becoming first team coach and chief scout at Cambridge United.

His Ipswich Town ties would reconnect him with former Tractor Boys player-turned-L.A. Galaxy coach Frank Yallop, who brought him in as an assistant in 2006. James oversaw the newly created Galaxy Academy as director of Player Development.

On James’ watch, the Galaxy Academy won USL Super-20 League crowns, reached the 2010 Super-20 National Championship and qualified for the U.S. Soccer Development Academy playoffs in U16 and U18 age groups.

He served as an assistant to John Spencer at Portland during the Timbers' inaugural MLS season and then moved to Chicago where he was director of scouting.

DCFC will host a meet-and-greet with James at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, at Detroit City Clubhouse, 3401 E. Lafayette St.

