U.S. defender Matt Miazga, right; is joining English Championship side Reading on loan for the remainder of the season. (Photo: Catherine Ivill, Getty Images)

U.S. defender Matt Miazga has been recalled by Chelsea from his unsuccessful loan to Nantes in France and loaned for the rest of the season to relegation-threatened Reading in England’s second tier.

Chelsea acquired Miazga from Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls in January 2016. But he made just two appearances during the remainder of that season and was loaned to Vitesse in the Netherlands for 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Miazga, who signed a letter of intent to play at Michigan in 2013 but opted to pursue a pro career instead, was sent to Nantes last summer on what was supposed to be a season-long loan. He started six Ligue 1 matches under coach Miguel Cordoso, who was replaced by Vahid Halilhodic. Miazga played only one more match under Halilhodic.

The 23-year-old, 6-foot-4 center back has 11 international appearances.

Reading is 22nd among 24 teams in the League Championship, three points from safety.