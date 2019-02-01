Detroit City FC midfielder Cyrus Saydee will return for an eighth season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit City FC is bringing back its midfield maestro as the soccer team steps into unchartered territory for the upcoming season.

Cyrus Saydee, who’s has been with the club since its inception in 2012, will return for a pivotal eighth campaign as the team transitions from a semi-professional entity to a professional one when it competes in the inaugural NPSL Founders Cup in August.

The former Lansing Everett and Michigan State standout will also be playing for a new coach, Trevor James, who was hired in January to replace Ben Pirmann, who left to become an assistant with USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.

Saydee is expected to play during the NPSL regular season, which starts in May, and the Founders Cup.

“It means the world to me to be back and stay with this club,” Saydee posted in a tweet. “The fans have always been good to me, the owners, everyone has been super good to me. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m honored to be playing in Rouge and Gold for this new chapter.”

Saydee’s signing is the first of several to be announced in the upcoming weeks as DCFC prepares for the 2019 season. The team is also expected to release its regular season schedule soon. The club announced it will play Chattanooga FC on April 6 in a friendly at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.