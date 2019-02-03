The Novi-based Michigan Jaguars will field a team in the United Premier Soccer League, which competes in what is considered the fifth tier of U.S. soccer. (Photo: Michigan Jaguars FC)

Novi-based Michigan Jaguars FC announced it will field a team in the United Premier Soccer League this season.

The Jaguars join Clawson-based Oakland County FC and Auburn Hills-based Carpathia FC in the UPSL, which is in the U.S. Soccer-sanctioned adult league that features more than 300 teams competing nationally.

UPSL teams, which are eligible for the U.S. Open Cup, compete in what is considered the fifth tier of U.S. soccer. The season starts in May and runs through July.

Michigan Jaguars (Photo: Michigan Jaguars)

“We are excited to join the UPSL,” said Paul Tinnion, Michigan Jaguars executive director. “This league will provide a platform for talented local players to play quality soccer during the summer months, as well as an opportunity for our youth players to learn while watching the team play.”

The club is in talks with Detroit Catholic Central High to play its home matches at the Novi school. A search for a head coach is underway, said Tinnion, who will serve as Jaguars general manager.

An open tryout for players is expected to be announced soon.

Michigan Jaguars FC formed in 1989 has grown to become one of the premier youth programs in the country. The club's girls program is designated as a U.S. Soccer Development Academy and Jaguars boys and girls teams compete for state, regional and national title every season.