Detroit City FC will play seven regular-season NPSL matches at Keyworth Stadium in 2019. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Special to Detroit News)

Detroit City FC supporters who revel in the antipathy toward their Ohio neighbors will have twice the fun this season.

Toledo Villa debuts and joins FC Columbus in the Great Lakes Conference of the National Premier Soccer League in 2019. Both teams visit DCFC’s Keyworth Stadium as the part of Le Rouge's NPSL regular-season schedule, which was released Thursday.

Toledo Villa will get a chance to be serenaded by Northern Guard’s R-rated Buckeye-theme chant when it visits Keyworth Stadium on Sunday, June 30. Kickoff is 5 p.m.

DCFC hosts FC Columbus, which joined the NPSL last season, on Sunday, June 2, at 5 p.m.

Le Rouge opens the regular campaign on Sunday, May 12, against the Michigan Stars at Ultimate Soccer Arenas. DCFC’s home opener is Sunday, May 19, against Kalamazoo FC.

The balanced schedule has DCFC hosting seven matches and traveling to seven games.

The club is also expected to host an additional five matches as part of the inaugural NPSL Founders Cup, which kicks off in August, as well as four exhibitions.

Details on those matches will released at a later date, club officials said.

Meanwhile, DCFC continues to sign players for the upcoming season, which includes its maiden foray into professional soccer with the inaugural NPSL Founders Cup.

This week, the club announced the return of midfielder Bakie Goodman and forwards Max Todd and Tyrone Mondi.

Goodman and Todd will be available for both Le Rouge’s NPSL regular-season and inaugural Founders Cup campaigns.

Mondi, who is a redshirt junior at Coastal Carolina, will likely only see action in DCFC’s regular-season matches due to school commitments.

Goodman, who made two appearances last season with the United Soccer League Pittsburgh Riverhounds, played for Le Rouge during the team’s remarkable 2017 NPSL National semifinals run.

The Sarasota, Fla. native registered two goals and five assists in 15 starts that season. He was named 2017 Midwest Region Final man of the match for setting up Mondi’s winning goal in the Midwest Region Championship.

Goodman, 23, was selected 56th overall by the Seattle Sounders in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft after starring at Georgetown University where helped the Hoyas make three NCAA Tournament appearances and win two Big East titles.

Todd, 22, played for Le Rouge in 2017 and perhaps is best remembered for his stoppage time equalizer against the Milwaukee Torrent amid the Northern Guard-induced smoke bomb haze at Keyworth Stadium that season.

The Hibernian FC Academy product was named the Horizon League Offensive Player of the Year in 2018 after scoring 12 goals with two assists in 19 matches for University of Illinois-Chicago. He finished his collegiate career with 25 goals and 18 assists in 64 games.

Mondi is back after a revelatory 2017 season, which was highlighted by his iconic half volley four minutes into stoppage time to defeat AFC Ann Arbor 3-2 in the Midwest Region final at Keyworth.

The Bloemfontein, South Africa native missed the 2018 NPSL season while recovering from an ankle injury but spent the summer with DCFC.

loconnor@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @larryo1961

DETROIT CITY FC 2019 NPSL SCHEDULE