Mario Scicluna of Detroit Waza Flo was honored by the Michigan Soccer Association for meritorious service. (Photo: Detroit Waza Flo)

Detroit Waza Flo will kick off against the Rochester Lancers Sunday with a hall-of-fame honoree in their lineup.

Co-owner, coach and player Mario Scicluna was one of nine members to be enshrined into the Michigan Soccer Association Hall of Fame for meritorious service last week. He was joined by Casey Bantle, Rick Cook, Joe Huth, Joe Pratico, Zdzislaw "Mike" Reiter, Mike Walters and Vic West during a ceremony at San Marino Hall in Troy.

Scicluna, who owns indoor soccer's Waza Flo with brother Dominic and serves as president and coach of Waza FC Youth Club, has coached men's soccer at Schoolcraft College and the women's team at Marygrove College. He was player and coach on the U.S. Arena National Team and represented the U.S. against Mexico in the Major League Futsal Championship in 2017.

He is also on the Major Arena Soccer League the board of directors.

The state association inducted six members into the MSA hall for their contributions to the sport. They were: Dean Bowerbank, Southeast Michigan Soccer League in Ann Arbor; Michael Brennan, Michigan United Soccer League; Jim Duggan, Detroit Rockers, Mid-Michigan Bucks, and 1994 World Cup Committee; Phil Murphy, Michigan Premier Soccer League, Ruth Tiplady, Great Lakes Women’s Soccer League; and Jim Wheeler, state referee assignor.

Waza Flo hosts Rochester at Detroit City Fieldhouse, 3401 E Lafayette St. Kickoff is 5:50 p.m. Sunday.