Buy Photo Detroit City FC defender Stephen Carroll will return for 2019. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will open its 2019 NPSL Founders Cup campaign against defending NPSL national champions Miami FC on Aug. 10, the team announced Monday.

DCFC travels to Miami to kick off the inaugural home-and-away regional competition.

DCFC and Miami will compete in the East Region along with Miami United FC, Chattanooga FC, Milwaukee Torrent and the iconic New York Cosmos.

The West Region, which starts play Aug. 24, includes ASC San Diego, Cal FC, California United Strikers FC, FC Arizona and Oakland Roots.

The Founders Cup semifinals will take place at the home of the highest remaining seeds on Nov. 2 with the final on Nov. 16 at a site yet to be determined.

Full team schedules will be announced in the coming weeks.

Miami FC and the New York Cosmos are two former members of the second-division North American Soccer League, which ceased operation in 2017. Both fielded teams in the NPSL last season.

Miami FC is coached by Paul Dalglish, son of Liverpool and Celtic FC great Kenny Dalglish.

The maiden Founders Cup will commence after DCFC's 14-game NPSL regular season, which starts May 12 against the Michigan Stars at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac. Le Rouge's home opener is Sunday, May 19, against Kalamazoo FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

During the weekend, the club announced the return of last season's MVP defender Stephen Carroll.

The Cork, Ireland native wrapped up his collegiate career at Davenport University this fall where he had a goal in 11 appearances and was named to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference First Team.