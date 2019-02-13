Buy Photo Tyrone Mondi and Detroit City FC will square off against Michigan State in a preseason friendly April 20 at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will square off with Michigan State in a preseason friendly on April 20 at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit.

The match will begin at 5 p.m. at the former site of Tiger Stadium, and home to Detroit PAL.

“Since our very beginning, we’ve always had strong ties to Michigan State’s soccer program and have a huge amount respect for the staff and players,” DCFC CEO Sean Mann said in a statement. “Coming off their historic 2018 campaign, we’re looking forward to an entertaining match against the Spartans at a great new Detroit facility.”

Michigan State is coming off its first College Cup appearance — college soccer's "Final Four" — since 1968. DCFC, meanwhile, is preparing for a new league, joining an 11-team pro circuit as part of the National Premier Soccer League.

Le Rouge also has a new head coach in Trevor James, who replaces Ben Pirmann, a onetime Michigan State assistant coach who helmed DCFC for six seasons and is now an assistant coach with the United Soccer League Championship Memphis expansion team.

DCFC and MSU last met in April 2015.

Admission for the match is $5. Tickets will be released at a later date. They will not be included in 2019 DCFC season ticket packages.