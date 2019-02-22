Joe Malachino has been named head coach of the new Michigan Jaguars team, which begins play in the United Premier Soccer League this spring at Detroit Catholic Central High School in Novi. (Photo11: Courtesy of Michigan Jaguars)

United Premier Soccer League expansion team Michigan Jaguars has named Joe Malachino as its coach.

Malachino, who played seven seasons with the Detroit Rockers of the National Professional Soccer League during the 1990s, is a full-time assistant coach for the Eastern Michigan women's soccer team.

Malachino has a USSF A coaching license and previously served as Jaguars girls director of coaching.

As a player-coach, Malachino was named the Premier Development League coach of the year after he led the Michigan Bucks to an upset victory over the New England Revolution in the U.S. Open Cup in 2000.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Joe again," Jaguars UPSL general manager Paul Tinnion said in a written statement. "As the former girls director of coaching, Joe is very familiar with our club. His experience as a player and coach at the NPSL and PDL levels will be valuable as we build a roster and embark on our first season. "

The Jaguars will host a player tryout at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Total Sports Wixom. Those interested may contact tinnion at or assistant GM Johno Heslop.

The expansion team also announced it will play all home matches at Novi-based Detroit Catholic Central High this season and all children 18 and under will be admitted free.

The UPSL is a pro development circuit with more than 300 teams nationally. The Jaguars will play in the Midwest Conference East Division with Ann Arbor FC, Bih GR, Carpathia FC, Oakland County FC and Waza Flo FC.