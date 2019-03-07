Roddy Green, who had four goals and two assists last season for Detroit City FC, will be returning. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will host Chattanooga FC on Saturday, Aug. 17, in the first home match of the inaugural NPSL Founders Cup, which was announced as part of a 10-week schedule released Thursday.

DCFC will host five matches at Keyworth Stadium in the cup competition, all on Saturdays with 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.

The club's supporters groups DCFC's Northern Guard and Chattanooga's Chattahooligans share a kinship as two of the nation's forces in independent soccer circles. The teams also face each other in an exhibition 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Detroit opens the home-and-home series, which marks the club’s foray into the professional ranks, on Saturday, Aug. 10, when it travels to Florida to face Miami FC.

Le Rouge will compete in the six-team East Region, which also includes Miami United, Milwaukee Torrent and the iconic New York Cosmos, who visit Keyworth on Sept 21. ASC San Diego, Cal FC, Napa Valley 1839 FC, FC Arizona, and Oakland Roots comprise the West.

The Founders Cup semifinals will take place at the home of the highest remaining seeds on Nov. 2, with the final on Nov. 9.

The Founders Cup complements the NPSL regular season, which starts Sunday, May 12, when DCFC plays the Michigan Stars in an away match at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac.

DCFC will bridge the gap between the NPSL regular season and Founders Cup by hosting its annual friendly with Windsor TFC 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Keyworth Stadium.

Meanwhile, new GM and coach Trevor James continues bolster the roster as DCFC’s eighth campaign nears.

The club recently announced forward Roddy Green will return after completing his sophomore season at Spring Arbor University, where he netted eight goals and three assists while appearing in 17 games. The 6-foot talisman had four goals and two assists in 10 appearances with DCFC last season.

Green’s knack for scoring dramatic goals was evident last season when his header in the 90th minute snatched a 4-4 draw against Grand Rapids FC in an enthralling road encounter, which DCFC needed to win to keep its faint postseason hopes alive. He also had the winner in the shootout victory over the Michigan Bucks in the U.S. Open last season.

Midfielder George Chomakov joins Green as another luminary back in the fold. Chomakov, who played at Schoolcraft College, played 186 minutes in three appearances — making two starts — for DCFC in 2018.

Le Rouge and Gold is taking on a green shade this season. The club has added three Michigan State players, goalkeeper Hunter Morse, defender Will Perkins and midfielder Michael Pimlott.

The trio hails from an MSU team that reached the College Cup Final Four before bowing out to Akron in the semifinals.

Pimlott, who completed his junior year, is familiar with the rigors of fourth-tier soccer, having played for the Premier Development League’s Michigan Bucks and Lansing United.

The Farmington Hills native and Crew Soccer Academy Wolves product made 20 starts last season for MSU, registering three assists in 1,786 minutes as a defensive midfielder. Pimlott has two goals and nine assists in 59 career starts for MSU.

Perkins (U-D Jesuit) is coming off a freshman campaign where he made 15 appearances — six starts — and logged 658 minutes on the Spartans backline.

Morse, who is another Michigan Wolves product, saw only 14 minutes in a win against Canisius as a redshirt freshman. The 6-foot-3 goalkeeper was one of a handful of understudies to senior Jimmy Hague, who is now a backup on Major League Soccer’s expansion FC Cincinnati.

Due to former Le Rouge coach Ben Pirmann also serving as MSU men’s assistant soccer coach, current Spartans were not allowed to play for DCFC due to NCAA restrictions.

Pirmann left the club in December after seven seasons to become an assistant coach with USL Championship expansion side Memphis 901 FC, which debuts Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

DCFC 2019 Founders Cup schedule

Date Time Opponent Saturday, Aug. 10 TBA At Miami FC Saturday, Aug. 17 7:30 vs. Chattanooga FC Saturday, Aug. 24 TBA at Miami United Saturday, Aug. 31 7:30 vs. Milwaukee Torrent Saturday, Sept. 21 7:30 vs. New York Cosmos Saturday, Sept. 28 7:30 vs. Miami FC Saturday, Oct. 5 TBA at Chattanooga FC Saturday, Oct. 12 at New York Cosmos Saturday, Oct. 19 7:30 vs. Miami United Saturday, Oct. 26 at Milwaulkee Torrent

*Semifinals take place at the home of the highest remaining seed Nov. 2 with the final Nov. 9