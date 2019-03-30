Senior midfielder Giuseppe Barone returns to Michigan State, which advanced to the NCAA College Cup last year. (Photo: Michigan State athletics)

A match between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State will highlight this year's 11th annual Bucks College Soccer Challenge Saturday, April 6, at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac.

The Spartans-Wolverines encounter at 12:15 p.m. will be followed by Notre Dame vs. Butler University at 2:15 p.m. while Oakland takes on Western Michigan at 4:15 p.m.

The Spartans are coming off a Final Four appearance in last year's NCAA College Cup. The Wolverines are looking to defeat the Spartans after the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw last October.

Admission is $12 at the door. Groups or teams of 20 or more can take advantage of further discounts by buying a group of 20 tickets for $120 (only $6 each) by emailing tickets@flintcitybucks.com or phoning (810) 666-2515.

Ultimate Soccer Arenas is at 867 South Blvd E, Pontiac.

The event is hosted by the Flint City Bucks, who played as the Michigan Bucks until this year and boast one of the most successful Premier Development League teams in U.S. soccer history with 10 national titles in 23 years. This offseason five former Bucks players were drafted by Major League Soccer clubs. The Bucks will begin play at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium in downtown Flint this May.