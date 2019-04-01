Detroit City FC unveils an artist rendering of 12 suites that will be added to Keyworth Stadium this season. (Photo: DCFC)

Detroit City FC is adding 12 suites at field level behind the north goal this season as part of ongoing improvements at Keyworth Stadium.

The suites, which replace a grandstand, will be made of repurposed shipping containers and include a television, DCFC artwork and have catering service from Slows BBQ, Royal Kabob, Srodek’s and Detroit City Fieldhouse. Each suite will accommodate up to 16 people.

Suites will be sold on an annual and game-by-game.

"Keyworth is a magical venue with its historic character and unrivaled atmosphere," DCFC CEO Sean Mann said in a written statement. "With the addition of the suites, we're not only adding new amenities to a one-of-a-kind experience, but also creating a revenue stream for the next chapter of the club and continued repairs to the existing stadium. We’d like to thank Hamtramck Public Schools for their continued support and partnership that has allowed us to continue to grow at Keyworth."

Permanent concession stands built out of shipping containers will also be also added this season. Vendors used food service trucks and tents in the past.

The suites are the latest upgrades to the stadium, which added a new artificial playing surface last month. The improvements are being made possible through a grant to Hamtramck Public Schools from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation as part of a master plan to revitalize Hamtramck’s 26-acre Veterans Memorial Park and the surrounding area.

Financing and revenue from the suites have been earmarked for structural improvements to the historic stadium’s east grandstand. Those include bleacher repairs and eventually rebuilt restrooms.

With the new suites and east grandstand improvements, Keyworth Stadium’s seating capacity will increase to 7,933.

Single game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Detroit City FC 2019 home schedule

Day Date Kickoff Opponent Sunday May 19 5 p.m. Kalamazoo FC Friday May 24 7:30 p.m. AFC Ann Arbor Sunday June 2 5 p.m. FC Columbus Friday June 7 7:30 p.m FC Indiana Friday June 14 7:30 p.m. Michigan Stars Sunday June 30 5 p.m. Toledo Villa Friday July 5 7:30 p.m. Grand Rapids FC Tuesday Aug. 6 7:30 p.m. Windsor TFC* Saturday Aug. 17 7:30 p.m. Chattanoona FC Saturday Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Torrent Saturday Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. NY Cosmos Saturday Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. Miami FC Saturday Oct. 19 7:30 p.m. Miami United

*-exhibition