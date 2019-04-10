LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

First-year USL League One Lansing Ignite will host National Premier Soccer League AFC Ann Arbor in a first-round Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday, May 8, at Cooley Law Stadium as pairings were revealed for the nation's oldest soccer competion.

The winner advances to the second round where 25 teams from the second-tier US Championship enter the knockout competition, which is in its 106th year.

Lansing Ignite is off to a 1-1 start in the third-tier USL League One and is preparing for its home opener at Cooley Law Stadium in downtown Lansing, which is also site to baseball's Midwest League Lansing Lugnuts.

Lansing downed Richmond 3-2 on the road with Tumi Moshobane, Xavier Gomez and Max Rodriguez scoring in the club's first-ever match March 30. The Ignite fell to Greenville Triumph, 2-1, Saturday with Ricky Lopez-Espin scoring Lansing's lone goal.

AFC Ann Arbor is the reigning the Great Lakes Conference Champions, who advanced to last season's NPSL Midwest Final where it fell to Duluth FC in penalty kicks.

 

2019 Lansing United home schedule

 

DayDateOpponent
SaturdayApril 13Richmond Kickers
TuesdayApril 16Michigan State+
FridayApril 26Toronto FC II
WednesdayMay 8AFC Ann Arbor*
SaturdayMay 11Greenville Triumph
SaturdayMay 18North Texas SC
WednesdayJune 19Toronto FC II
SaturdayJune 22Orlando City B
TuesdayJuly 9Forward Madison FC
SaturdayJuly 13FC Tuscon
WednesdayJuly 31Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
SaturdayAugust 3Orlando City B
ThursdayAugust 22North Texas SC
SaturdaySeptember 14Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
SaturdaySeptember 21Tormenta FC
SaturdaySeptember 28Grand Rapids FC
SaturdayOctober 5Forward Madison FC
