Lansing Ignite opens its home schedule Saturday against the Richmond Kickers at Cooley Law Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m. (Photo: Jessica Stone Hendricks)

First-year USL League One Lansing Ignite will host National Premier Soccer League AFC Ann Arbor in a first-round Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match on Wednesday, May 8, at Cooley Law Stadium as pairings were revealed for the nation's oldest soccer competion.

The winner advances to the second round where 25 teams from the second-tier US Championship enter the knockout competition, which is in its 106th year.

Lansing Ignite is off to a 1-1 start in the third-tier USL League One and is preparing for its home opener at Cooley Law Stadium in downtown Lansing, which is also site to baseball's Midwest League Lansing Lugnuts.

Lansing downed Richmond 3-2 on the road with Tumi Moshobane, Xavier Gomez and Max Rodriguez scoring in the club's first-ever match March 30. The Ignite fell to Greenville Triumph, 2-1, Saturday with Ricky Lopez-Espin scoring Lansing's lone goal.

AFC Ann Arbor is the reigning the Great Lakes Conference Champions, who advanced to last season's NPSL Midwest Final where it fell to Duluth FC in penalty kicks.

Lansing Ignite play in USL League One, which is U.S. soccer's third tier. (Photo: Lansing Ignite)

2019 Lansing United home schedule