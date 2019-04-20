Giuseppe Barone scores twice in a 2-1 Michigan State victory over Detroit City FC Saturday at The Corner Ballpark. (Photo: Michigan State athletics)

Detroit City FC fell 2-1 to Michigan State in a friendly Saturday at The Corner Ballpark, dropping to 0-2 in the preseason under new coach Trevor James.

Giuseppe Barone scored twice within a four-minute span (15' and 19') to give Michigan State a two-goal cushion. Tommy Buono pulled DCFC back to within one with a goal in the 31st minute with George Chomakov assisting. David Edwardson had a goal called back on an offside later in the first half.

Buono, who is not on the Le Rouge roster, played with the National Premier Soccer League's Northern Virginia United last summer. The 6-foot-1 forward was among handful of non-roster players who featured as DCFC awaits the arrival of several members ahead of the regular season, which kicks off May 12 against the Michigan Stars in Pontiac.

Michigan Wolves product and Michigan-commit Owen Finnerty played in goal during the second half and prevented the Spartans from adding to their lead. Earlier this month, the Detroit Catholic Central student announced on Twitter he will join U.S. Championship's Las Vegas Lights FC on an academy contract this summer.