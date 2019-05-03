Buy Photo Club Necaxa's visit to Keyworth Stadium last July drew 7,449 fans to Keyworth Stadium. The Mexican team beat Detroit City FC 2-1. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Detroit City FC announced it will play Liga MX side Lobos BUAP on Wednesday, July 10, at Keyworth Stadium in the first of what is expected to be three international friendlies this season. Kick off is 7:30 p.m.

The match will mark the second time the club has hosted a first division Mexican club. On July 10 last year, DCFC played Club Necaxa before 7,449 fans at Keyworth with the Mexican side winning 2-1.

That fixture was DCFC’s first — and quite successful — attempt to reach out to Detroit's estimated 54,000-plus Latin American community, according to U.S. Census figures.

"(We) really appreciate how the Necaxa match allowed us to engage with a wider swath of the soccer community and look forward in building on that momentum," said Sean Mann, DCFC CEO, who added that two additional international friendlies could be announced as soon as next week.

Last season, DCFC played German second-division team FC St. Pauli and Italian first division side Frosinone Calcio at Keyworth. The club has played host to Northern Ireland's Glentoran FC and England's semi-professional FC United of Manchester in previous years.

Lobos BUAP traces it roots to the 1930s, but the club was revived in 2002 and moved up through Mexican professional ranks, earning promotion to the top tier Liga MX in 2017.

Lobos sit 11th in the Clausura standings at 6-2-8 with 17 points. The Pueblo-based club is led by Leonardo Ramos, who has eight goals in 13 matches.

DCFC finishes its preseason Saturday against the USL League 2 Flint City Bucks at Kettering Stadium. Kick off is 7. Le Rouge opens their regular season against the Michigan Stars at 7 Sunday, May 12, at Ultimate Soccer Arenas.

