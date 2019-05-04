The Flint City Bucks got a goal from Umar Osman in the 34th minute Saturday night and defeated Detroit City FC 1-0 in a friendly at Atwood Stadium in Flint.

Osman scored on a free kick after a Detroit City foul just outside the penalty area. He put the kick into the far corner for the game's only goal.

Ayuk Tembe appeared to score for Flint in the 75th minute but the goal was called back on an offside call.

The Bucks play in the United Soccer Leagues' League 2. Detroit City plays in the National Premier Soccer League.

Detroit City FC plays next on Sunday, May 12, against the Michigan Stars. It will be a league match at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac.