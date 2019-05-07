Buy Photo Detroit City FC will play Lobos BUAP July 10 and Club Atlas Sept. 7 in two international friendlies this season. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Add Liga MX side Club Atlas to the list of high-profile teams who will visit Detroit City FC's Keyworth Stadium home this season.

The Mexican soccer giants will play DCFC on Saturday, Sept. 7, in a friendly. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

The announcement comes on the heels of last week's news that Le Rouge will play Liga MX side Lobos BUAP on Wednesday, July 10.

Tickets for both international encounters go on sale Friday, May 17.

Guadalajara-based Atlas FC is arguably one of the most prominent clubs DCFC will have hosted. Last July, Le Rouge played Mexico's Club Necaxa before 7,449 fans at Keyworth with the visitors winning 2-1.

Club Atlas is managed by Leandro Cufre and plays in 55,110-seat Estadio Jalisco, which is the third largest stadium in Mexico. Among those on Club Atlas' roster is 6-foot-5 U.S. international defender Omar Gonzalez.

"We are always looking forward to bringing our brand to different cities in the United States, where we know that there are many red-black fans,” said Club Atlas FC Sports director Ignacio Hierro. "For us, our visit to Detroit is important, not only for this friendly match but also in order to establish formal relationships beyond just sports. I am sure that we will have a great first friendly match next September against Detroit City FC.”

The club, which was established in 1916, has won one title (1950-51) in the top flight and four Mexican cups.

