From left, Shawn Lawson, Omar Sinclair, Bakie Goodman and Stephen Carroll wear the 2019 home (maroon) and away (white) Detroit City FC uniforms, which were unveiled Tuesday. (Photo: Jon DeBoer/Detroit City FC)

Detroit City FC released, or spilled, their 2019 kits on Tuesday and this year's edition features something many fans can drink to.

Stroh's is the new sponsor adorning the front of DCFC's new Adidas jerseys. The iconic beer replaces ride-sharing app Lyft as last season's jersey sponsor.

Stroh's has been a partner with DCFC since 2016.

“It means a lot to our organization to have an iconic Detroit brand like Stroh’s on the front of our jerseys for our biggest year yet,“ said Sean Mann, Detroit City FC co-owner, referring to the club's transition from a semi-professional outfit to a professional one.

More: Detroit City FC adds Club Atlas to slate of international friendlies

In addition to its regular National Premier Soccer League schedule, the club is taking part in the inaugural NPSL Founders Cup that starts in August.

Le Rouge will sport their new Stroh's-sponsored jerseys this Sunday when the team opens NPSL play against the Michigan Stars at Ultimate Soccer Arenas. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

DCFC's home opener is Sunday, May 19, against Kalamazoo at Keyworth Stadium with kickoff at 5 p.m.

