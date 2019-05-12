Shawn Lawson scored on a penalty kick in the 30th minute, and Detroit City FC won its season opener Sunday night, defeating the Michigan Stars 1-0 at Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac.
Le Rouge had dropped three friendlies leading into Sunday’s opener, but will take a 1-0 record in next Sunday’s home opener against Kalamazoo FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.
