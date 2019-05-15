Detroit City FC faithful at Keyworth Stadium (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will host USL Championship side Indy Eleven on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Keyworth Stadium in a friendly, the National Premier Soccer League club announced Wednesday.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Indy Eleven played four seasons in the North American Soccer League from 2013-17 before joining the USL after the NASL went into hiatus.

DCFC first-year coach Trevor James served as Indy Eleven's technical director from 2017-18.

Indy Eleven plays at Lucas Oil Stadium, moving into the NFL Indianapolis Colts' home last season after playing at IUPUI Michael Carroll Stadium during its NASL years.

Indy Eleven is coached by Martin Rennie and sit in eighth in the USL Championship Eastern Conference at 4-2-2.

Owner Ersal Ozdemir has big ambitions for the club that plays in U.S. soccer's second tier.

In February, the team announced plans to build 20,000-seat Eleven Park as part of a new $550,000 million mixed-used development in Indianapolis. Indy Eleven is offering to pay $400 million for the project with the remaining $150,000 coming from public-private sources.

Indy also boasts one of U.S. strongest supporters clubs in the Brickyard Battallion, whose 2,000 members from affiliated groups will likely make the 4 ½-hour trek to Hamtramck for the Aug. 13.

The friendly is one of three DCFC will play this season, the other two coming against Liga MX sides Lobos BUAP (July 10) and Club Atlas (Sept. 7). Tickets for all three matches go on sale Friday.

Le Rouge's home opener is Sunday against Kalamazoo FC at Keyworth, fresh off a 1-0 win against the Michigan Stars at Ultimate Soccer Arenas last Sunday. Shawn Lawson's penalty kick in the 30th was the lone goal.

Kalamazoo FC came away with a 1-1 draw Sunday after Amadou Cisse snatched an equalizer in the 90th for AFC Ann Arbor at Concordia College.

