Hamtramck — Kalamazoo FC’s Elliot Miller made a splash, but not the kind that endeared him to the rain-soaked Detroit City FC faithful Sunday.

His goal in the 90th minute broke a 2-all deadlock, sending Le Rouge to a 3-2 defeat in the club’s home opener before 5,254 spectators at Keyworth Stadium.

Miller, who made Kalamazoo’s club during a tryout in the winter, came on a late second-half sub and dealt the dagger, sending DCFC to an unfortunate — if not undeserved — loss.

Unlike last week’s season-opening 1-0 victory over the Michigan Stars, DCFC dominated possession and led 1-0 at intermission on Shawn Lawson’s goal in the 40th minute. Guiseppe Vitale’s penalty kick leveled matters 1-1 in the 58th minute before Max Todd pounced on goalkeeper Isaac Walker’s fumble to put DCFC up 2-1 five minutes later.

Kalamazoo’s Dalton Michael scored on a breakaway with DCFC defender Jalen Crisler’s last-ditch slide tackle, pushing it slightly to the right of goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher in the 73rd minute.

Miller’s goal, which Crisler also tracked back on, just added to the home side’s misfortune.

“I slid to block itand I don't even think I touched it,” said Crisler, who was a stalwart on the DCFC backline and occasionally moved up in the play offensively.

“He scuffed it and it kind made it loft a little bit ... I'm kind of lost for words for how it went in. It hurts, a 3-2 loss.”

Miller, who is a graduate student at Central Michigan, entered the match in the 84th minute. The Elkhart, Ind., resident played club soccer for Purdue FC.

Kalamazoo 3, DCFC 2
Detroit City FC's Kervin Kenton is upended along the sidelines by Kalamazoo's Carson Brinks in the first half of the 3-2 Kalamazoo victory at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on Monday, May 19, 2019.
Detroit City FC's Kervin Kenton is upended along the sidelines by Kalamazoo's Carson Brinks in the first half of the 3-2 Kalamazoo victory at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on Monday, May 19, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit City fans start the game up with the traditional smoke flares welcoming the visiting team to Keyworth Stadium.
Detroit City fans start the game up with the traditional smoke flares welcoming the visiting team to Keyworth Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Will Perkins is upended by Kalamazoo's Lasse Kjeldsen in the first half.
Detroit's Will Perkins is upended by Kalamazoo's Lasse Kjeldsen in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kalamazoo's Carson Brinks and Detroit's Blake Goodman battle for a ball at center field in the first half.
Kalamazoo's Carson Brinks and Detroit's Blake Goodman battle for a ball at center field in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Shawn Lawson celebrates his goal off a cross from teammate Kevin Kenton for the only goal of the first half.
Detroit's Shawn Lawson celebrates his goal off a cross from teammate Kevin Kenton for the only goal of the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit City fans start the game up with the traditional smoke flares welcoming the visiting team to Keyworth Stadium.
Detroit City fans start the game up with the traditional smoke flares welcoming the visiting team to Keyworth Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Cyrus Saydee leaps over Kalamazoo's Luke Morrell battling for possession in the first half.
Detroit's Cyrus Saydee leaps over Kalamazoo's Luke Morrell battling for possession in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans watch the DCFC game from the new shipping container suites behind the goal along the baseline.
Fans watch the DCFC game from the new shipping container suites behind the goal along the baseline. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kalamazoo's Lasse Kjeldsen isn't happy about a play by Detroit's Tommy Buono in the first half.
Kalamazoo's Lasse Kjeldsen isn't happy about a play by Detroit's Tommy Buono in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Cyrus Saydee kicks away the ball brought up field by Kalamazoo's David Magallon in the first half.
Detroit's Cyrus Saydee kicks away the ball brought up field by Kalamazoo's David Magallon in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Abdoulaye Diop crosses the ball in front of Kalamazoo goalie Isaac Walker but finds no one in front in the second half.
Detroit's Abdoulaye Diop crosses the ball in front of Kalamazoo goalie Isaac Walker but finds no one in front in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Nate Steinwascher guesses wrong and Kalamazoo's Giuseppe Vitale scores on a penalty shot in the second half.
Detroit goalie Nate Steinwascher guesses wrong and Kalamazoo's Giuseppe Vitale scores on a penalty shot in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Abdoulaye Diop hugs teammate Max Todd after his goal in the second half.
Detroit's Abdoulaye Diop hugs teammate Max Todd after his goal in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kalamazoo's Jake Van Schie and Detroit's Abdoulaye Diop battle over a goalie kick late in the second half.
Kalamazoo's Jake Van Schie and Detroit's Abdoulaye Diop battle over a goalie kick late in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
DCFC fans celebrate a goal with smoke bombs after a Detroit goal in the first half.
DCFC fans celebrate a goal with smoke bombs after a Detroit goal in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Moussa Gueye battles over a goalie kick with Kalamazoo's Kalamazoo's David Magallon in the second half.
Detroit's Moussa Gueye battles over a goalie kick with Kalamazoo's Kalamazoo's David Magallon in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Jalen Crisler headers over Kalamazoo's David Magallon in the second half.
Detroit's Jalen Crisler headers over Kalamazoo's David Magallon in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit's Osman Haji, with teammate Binh Le trailing, brings the ball upfield in the second half.
Detroit's Osman Haji, with teammate Binh Le trailing, brings the ball upfield in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kalamazoo's Dalton Michael and Detroit's Jalen Crisler go up for a header in the second half.
Kalamazoo's Dalton Michael and Detroit's Jalen Crisler go up for a header in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    “I’d say that’s the biggest goal I’ve ever scored, especially in front of a crowd like this,” Miller said. “It’s what you dream about, playing in front of a crowd like that … even bigger that. It’s what you play the game for.”

    A year ago, the match likely would have been rained out. The new artificial surface at Keyworth was able to withstand the substantial rainfall before and during the match.

    Standing water made passing difficult and led to some rash tackles. The match was delayed 19 minutes after a rumble of thunder was heard, delaying warmups.

    Crisler moved up and managed to get a header on frame on a swerving free kick from Cyrus Saydee in the 10th minute. About eight minutes later, midfielder Bakie Goodman worked a give-and-go with Lawson that required Kalazamoo's keeper to push a shot over the bar for a corner.

    Steinwascher slipped coming out at the feet of Kalamazoo's surging Michael but managed to regain his composure in time to stop the attacker's shot in the 36th minute.

    Kervin Kerton rose above the sloppy conditions in the first half, slotting a perfect pass to Lawson lurking near the six-yard box. DCFC’s all-time leading scorer slotted it home for his second goal of the season.

    “You come out of the first half, you are up one goal. You maybe should have a few more,” Crisler said. “We kept the ball well. The surface was tough today. We had a little bit of a delay, so it was tough to start. I think we came out and did a fantastic job. The midfielders, the attackers all did well.

    “If you said we were going to lose that game 3-2, I would have been lost for words.”

    Detroit City FC (1-1) hosts AFC Ann Arbor (2-0-1) on Friday at Keyworth. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

    loconnor@detroitnews.com.

    Twitter: @larryo1961

