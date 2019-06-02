Detroit City FC faithful at Keyworth Stadium (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Shawn Lawson, Moussa Gueye and Cyrus Saydee all scored as Detroit City FC beat league rival FC Columbus, 3-0, for its first win at home this season — before 5,746 at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck.

That’s three straight shutouts by DCFC, led by goalkeeper Owen Finnerty.

DCFC is 3-1-1 in the NPSL Great Lakes Division, and plays Friday at home against FC Indiana.