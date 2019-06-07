Share This Story!
Detroit City FC blows past FC Indiana, sets up first-place showdown with Grand Rapids FC
Le Rouge ran its unbeaten streak to four matches with a 5-0 victory Friday before 6,910 fans at Keyworth, setting up Sunday's showdown against first-place Grand Rapids.
The Detroit News
Published 10:28 p.m. ET June 7, 2019 | Updated 10:37 p.m. ET June 7, 2019
Five different players scored as Detroit City FC ran its unbeaten streak to four matches, routing FC Indiana 5-0 before 6,910 spectators Friday at Keyworth Stadium.
Bakie Goodman (6th minute), Shawn Lawson (48'), Max Todd (56'), Cyrus Saydee (65') and Santiago Aguledo (67') accounted for DCFC's goals. Owen Finnerty recorded his fourth straight shutout in goal.
Le Rouge (4-1-1) defeated FC Indiana (1-4-1) by an identical 5-0 result on Memorial Day in Lafayette, Indiana.
The victory sets the stage for Sunday's match against first-place Grand Rapids FC, which downed Toledo Villa, 4-1, Friday. Grand Rapids (5-1) hosts DCFC at Houseman Field Sunday. Kickoff is 3 p.m.
Detroit could overtake Grand Rapids for top spot in the Great Lakes Conference Division with a win.
AFC Ann Arbor (3-1-3) drew 0-0 at Kalamazoo FC (2-1-3) Friday.
