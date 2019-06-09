Goalkeeper Hunter Morse made a point in his regular-season debut for Detroit City FC by making sure his team came away with one Sunday in a NPSL Great Lakes Conference Division showdown with Grand Rapids FC.
DCFC and host Grand Rapids battled to a 0-0 draw with first place at stake.
With the point, Grand Rapids (5-1-1, 16 points) maintains top spot in the standings as goalkeeper Joe White recorded his second shutout in a week. White backstopped GRFC's 2-0 victory over AFC Ann Arbor June 2.
Morse (Ann Arbor Huron/Michigan State) earned the clean sheet for DCFC (4-1-2, 15 points), which narrowed gap between the clubs in the table.
The 6-foot-3 MSU redshirt sophomore stopped a penalty kick in the 29th minute after Le Rouge midfielder Kervin Kenton was whistled for a handball in the penalty area.
He dove to his right to stop the low shot.
Morse, who was injured in Le Rouge's final preseason tune-up against Flint City Bucks May 4, replaced Michigan-commit Owen Finnerty, who had recorded four straight shutouts, including DCFC's 5-0 victory over FC Indiana Friday.
DCFC defender Jalen Crisler later ensured the match remained scoreless, diving to block a goal-bound shot by Grand Rapids' T.J. Ifaturoti in the 81st minute. Morse also denied GRFC's James Decosemo on a low shot at the near post nine minutes earlier.
Le Rouge also went wanting on a couple of scoring chances.
DCFC midfielder Danny Deakin caught White off his line, but the Sheffield, England native's shot went wide in the 62nd minute. Crisler also headed wide on a Deakin-delivered free kick from 40 yards in the first half.
Detroit returns to action Friday against Michigan Stars at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
