Max Todd scored during the run of play and added a penalty kick as Detroit City FC ran its unbeaten streak to six games, downing the Michigan Stars 2-0 Friday before 6,872 spectators at Keyworth Stadium.
Le Rouge (5-1-2, 17 points) hasn't yielded a goal during its unblemished streak. Goalkeeper Hunter Morse recorded the shutout in his second consecutive start for DCFC.
Todd broke the scoreless deadlock in the 59th minute, taking a pass from defender Jalen Crisler and putting the ball past Stars goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva.
About 20 minutes later, Cyrus Saydee broke in on goal and clipped the goal post with a deftly placed chip shot. In the ensuing scramble, Mkuruva brought down Todd in the box, resulting in a penalty kick.
Todd slotted the penalty to the goalkeeper's left.
