Tack on another win and a shutout for Detroit City FC, which ran its unbeaten streak to seven with a lopsided 5-0 victory over Toledo Villa on Sunday at St. John's High School.
DCFC (6-1-2) has not been scored on during the seven-game stretch, which includes scoreless draws against AFC Ann Arbor May 24 and Grand Rapids FC June 9. Le Rouge has outscored foes 20-0 in that span.
Tommy Buono (11th minute), Seb Harris (53'), Cyrus Saydee (77'), Danny Deakin (80') supplied goals with Deakin, making a rare start up front, assisting on the first three.
Striker Shawn Lawson, who came on as a second-half sub, added to winless Toledo's misery by adding another with six minutes left in regulation. It was Lawson's team-leading sixth goal this season.
Le Rouge's first two goals occurred before the home side was reduced to 10 men after Toledo's Colin McCort received a second yellow card in the 61st minute.
The playing field became level again 20 minutes later when DCFC's Michael Pimlott received a straight red.
Michigan-commit Owen Finnerty (Walled Lake/Catholic Central) collected his third clean sheet, returning in goal after Hunter Morse (Michigan State/Belleville) backstopped DCFC's draw against Grand Rapids and 2-0 win over Michigan Stars Friday.
Finnerty was forced into a diving save off a hard low shot to the left post from Caleb Gibbons in the 34th minute.
DCFC travels to Columbus FC Saturday. Kickoff is 7.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.