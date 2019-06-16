Danny Deakin, making a rare start up front, had a goal and three assists in Detroit City FC's 5-0 dismantling of Toledo Villa on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Tack on another win and a shutout for Detroit City FC, which ran its unbeaten streak to seven with a lopsided 5-0 victory over Toledo Villa on Sunday at St. John's High School.

DCFC (6-1-2) has not been scored on during the seven-game stretch, which includes scoreless draws against AFC Ann Arbor May 24 and Grand Rapids FC June 9. Le Rouge has outscored foes 20-0 in that span.

Tommy Buono (11th minute), Seb Harris (53'), Cyrus Saydee (77'), Danny Deakin (80') supplied goals with Deakin, making a rare start up front, assisting on the first three.

Striker Shawn Lawson, who came on as a second-half sub, added to winless Toledo's misery by adding another with six minutes left in regulation. It was Lawson's team-leading sixth goal this season.

Le Rouge's first two goals occurred before the home side was reduced to 10 men after Toledo's Colin McCort received a second yellow card in the 61st minute.

The playing field became level again 20 minutes later when DCFC's Michael Pimlott received a straight red.

Michigan-commit Owen Finnerty (Walled Lake/Catholic Central) collected his third clean sheet, returning in goal after Hunter Morse (Michigan State/Belleville) backstopped DCFC's draw against Grand Rapids and 2-0 win over Michigan Stars Friday.

Finnerty was forced into a diving save off a hard low shot to the left post from Caleb Gibbons in the 34th minute.

DCFC travels to Columbus FC Saturday. Kickoff is 7.