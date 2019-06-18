Detroit City FC will host FC Juarez on July 10 at Keyworth Stadium. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

A shake-up in the Mexican League first division will have Detroit City FC facing FC Juarez instead of previously scheduled Lobos BUAP on July 10 at Keyworth Stadium.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

FC Juarez, which has competed in the second division, or Ascenso MX, will begin play in Liga MX's Apertura starting July 25 in Lobos BUAP's place. Lobos BUAP's first-division license was purchased by the Juarez, Mexico-based club.

The Bravos, who formed in 2015 after the city's previous club Indios folded, lost to Club America 1-0 in the most recent Copa MX final and won the 2018 Apertura second-division title.

FC Juarez is one of two DCFC friendlies scheduled against Mexican opposition this season. Le Rouge hosts Liga MX side Club Atlas Sept. 7.

An exhibition between DCFC and Liga MX-side Club Necaxa drew 7,449 fans at Keyworth last July. Club Necaxa won 2-1.