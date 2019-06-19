Real Madrid plays Manchester United during a match at Michigan Stadium in 2014. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Michigan Stadium will host a match between FC Barcelona and SSC Napoli on Saturday, Aug. 10 in the inaugural LaLiga-Serie A Cup, Relevent Sports Group announced Wednesday.

The Michigan Stadium match will be the second of two exhibitions in the United States between the clubs, following an Aug. 7 meeting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Michigan Stadium match was first reported by the Spanish newspaper Sport.

The LaLiga-Serie A Cup will feature annual matches between the two leagues.

Michigan Stadium has previously hosted Manchester United vs. Real Madrid before a record U.S. crowd of 109,318 in 2014 as part of the International Champions Cup. A 2016 ICC match between Real Madrid and Chelsea was played at Michigan Stadium (105,826), and Liverpool FC played Manchester United in an ICC match last summer in Ann Arbor.

Go to MGoBlue.com for ticket information.