Buy Photo Detroit City FC ran its unbeaten streak to eight Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Columbus, Ohio — Detroit City FC scored two second-half goals to maintain its unbeaten string at eight matches with a 3-0 victory over FC Columbus on Saturday in a National Premier Soccer League match at Ohio Dominican University.

Cyrus Saydee scored in the 50th minute while Shawn Lawson added his team leading seventh goal seven minutes later for DCFC (7-1-2), which has not been scored upon in its unbeaten streak that has included scoreless draws against AFC Ann Arbor on May 24 and Grand Rapids on June 9.

Max Todd opened the scoring for the Le Rouge in the 25th minute with Lawson assisting. It was Todd's fifth goal this season.

