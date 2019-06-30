Detroit City FC Max Todd, here in a match against FC Indiana earlier in this season, scored three goals in Le Rouge's 6-0 rout over Toledo Villa on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Max Todd's three goals highlighted Detroit City FC's 6-0 victory over Toledo Villa FC Sunday, marking the team's fourth straight win while running its unbeaten string to nine (7-0-2), before 6,892 spectators at Keyworth Stadium.

Shawn Lawson (54th minute), Santiago Agudelo (80') and Cyrus Saydee also scored for DCFC (8-1-2, 26 points), which extended its scoreless streak to 810 minutes. The last time Le Rouge yielded a goal was in an extra time of a 3-2 loss to Kalamazoo FC on May 19.

Detroit struck first in the 34th minute with striker Lawson arcing a cross from the left flank that enabled Todd to nod a looping header from 17 yards past Toledo goalkeeper Jakob Kress. The goal was Todd's sixth this season and second in as many games for the former Hibernian FC academy product.

Bakie Goodman orchestrated DCFC's second strike, swooping into the 18-yard box with the ball before laying it off to Todd, who slotted it into the net.

Kervin Kenton finished a give-and-go on the left wing before acutely sliding the ball to Lawson, who tapped in his eighth goal.

Goodman added assist No. 2 to his portfolio, stripping Toledo's Aerin West at midfield and then calmly feeding Todd who left-footed his eighth goal, tying him with Lawson for the team lead.

The match was delayed a half hour as the referee ordered the home team to switch to its white away jerseys from its maroon shirts to distinguish itself from Toledo's away black kit.

Toledo came into the encounter having won its first match of the season, defeating FC Columbus, 3-0, Friday with Amandy Ayima scoring twice and Caleb Gibbons adding another.

This Friday, DCFC hosts Grand Rapids FC (7-3-1, 22 points), which is coming off a 2-0 loss at home to AFC Ann Arbor on Sunday in a battle for second and the final playoff spot in the NPSL Great Lakes Conference Division.

Jordan Montoya and Matthieu Braem scored for the Mighty Oak (7-1-3, 24 points), who were reduced to 10 men when Ben Thornton was sent off in the 51st minute after receiving a second yellow.

The DCFC-Grand Rapids match kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

