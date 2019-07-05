Women's World Cup semifinal: USA 2, England 1
United States' Alex Morgan, right, scores her side's second goal, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
USA soccer fans Zane Polack, Krystle Line, Nee Arpachinda and Jen Fahnestock react after an England penalty kick in the box is stopped by USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, at Thomas Magee's bar in Detroit, Michigan. The penalty kick save preserved the 2-1 U.S. victory in the World Cup semifinals.
United States' Megan Rapinoe before the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States. Rapinoe did not play in the game.
An England fan poses before the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States.
United States' Christen Press, left, celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Christen Press, left, reacts after scoring the opening goal of her team during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Demi Stokes, right, and United States' Carli Lloyd duel for the ball.
United States coach Jill Ellis during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Julie Ertz, left, and England's Fran Kirby challenge for the ball.
England's Ellen White, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against United States in the first half during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Christen Press celebrates scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' fans pose before the start of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Alex Morgan, right, celebrates her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States players celebrate their second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Christen Press, center, jumps for the ball against England's Lucy Bronze, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
Mike Crimmins pumps his fist after a goal by England is overturned due to an offsides ruling and USA retains the 2-1 lead at Thomas Magee's bar in Detroit, Michigan.
England's Ellen White, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Ellen White, center right, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Rose Lavelle, left, and England's Keira Walsh challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Ellen White reacts after scoring her side's second goal but the goal was disallowed after a review by VAR during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Ellen White reacts after scoring her second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match but after review, the goal was disallowed due to offsides.
United States' Lindsey Horan, left, jumps for a header with England's Rachel Daly during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
Carissa Dezort, with Sara Schwartz on left, celebrate a USA goal in the first half of their World Cup semifinal game against Great Britain last Tuesday at Thomas Magee's bar in Detroit.
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher makes a save during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Alex Morgan during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Alex Morgan, left, grimaces after a tackle by England's Millie Bright.
United States' players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match with a 2-1 victory over England.
England's Rachel Daly, left, challenges for the ball with United States' Rose Lavelle.
USA soccer fan Deb Alfaro holds her breath as officials look at instant replay in deciding whether England's goal to tie the game at 2 is good at Thomas Magee's bar in Detroit, Michigan. After review England's goal is overturned and the U.S. retains the 2-1 lead.
United States' Alex Morgan, left, grimaces after a tackle by England's Millie Bright.
United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty shot taken by England's Steph Houghton to preserve the 2-1 victory over England during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Steph Houghton, right, grimaces after failing to score from the penalty spot as United States' Alex Morgan celebrates during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Ellen White, left, hugs England's Steph Houghton after the 2-1 loss to the US in the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Ellen White reacts after losing the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match against United States.
United States' Jessica Mcdonald, left, and Kelley O Hara celebrate after winning the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match against England.
England head coach Philip Neville, left, comforts England's Ellen White after the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
United States' Megan Rapinoe prepares to hug United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher after the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England head coach Philip Neville smiles to United States' Megan Rapinoe after the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
England's Lucy Bronze lies on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match.
US players celebrate after the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon.
    Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.

    Just a few hours after the United States and the Netherlands meet in the Women’s World Cup final in France, Brazil or Peru will celebrate winning the Copa America, South America’s men’s championship. And then at night, the United States or Mexico will win the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the men’s title of North and Central America and the Caribbean.

    A TV triple of championships for some is yet another slight for others.

    “It’s ridiculous, and disappointing, to be honest,” said Rapinoe, the star American midfielder.

    FIFA said playing the three finals on the same day would boost attention for all.

    “The scheduling of the different events has gone through a comprehensive consultancy process, which has involved all key stakeholders and taken into account different aspects of the women’s and men’s international match calendars,” the governing body said in a statement. “It is a rare and exciting occurrence.”

    CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani told The New York Times, however, the decision to schedule the Gold Cup final for Sunday was not deliberate and was due to a “clerical error.”

    “It’s terrible,” said former American midfielder Aly Wagner, now Fox’s lead World Cup match analyst. “It is so disturbing to me that the Women’s World Cup does not have its own day to stand on its own and have a final to highlight these tremendous athletes and their work and their accomplishment. They wouldn’t dream of doing it to the men. Why would they do it to the women?”

    FIFA announced the Women’s World Cup dates at the emblem launch on Sept. 18, 2017, then revealed the full schedule the following Feb. 9.

    CONCACAF did not announce the expansion of the Gold Cup from 12 teams to 16 until Feb. 26, 2018, then said last Sept. 27 that the final would be held at Chicago’s Soldier Field on July 7. South America’s governing body made the Copa America dates known since at least early 2018 and said last Dec. 18 the final would kick off at 4 p.m.

    The Women’s World Cup final will start at 11 a.m. on Fox, followed by the Copa America final at 4 p.m. on ESPN+ and the CONCACAF final at 9:15 p.m. on FS1. Telemundo, a sister network of NBC, has Women’s World Cup and Copa America Spanish-language U.S. rights, while Univision has the Gold Cup.

    “I really am a believer in the rising tide lifts all ships,” said David Neal, executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage. “Because of the timing of them, it’s probably not going to hurt anybody.”

    Advertisers don’t seem to think the three finals will cannibalize each other.

    “It doesn’t alter in any way shape or form what we plan to do. I’m not sure whether it’ll splinter viewership or not,” said Chris Curtin, chief brand and innovation marketing officer of Visa, one of six FIFA partners.

    Advertisers focus on their product’s marketing and activation and pretty much ignore the other tournaments.

    “The priority for Coca-Cola is the FIFA Women’s World Cup and we’re going to do everything we can to bring a lot of attention, a lot people in front of TVs, to watch the game, to watch the final,” said Ricardo Fort, head of global sponsorships at The Coca-Cola Co., another FIFA partner. “Too bad for the other finals. I’m pretty sure the Women’s World Cup final is going to be a big global event again.”

    For the U.S. women’s team, vocal advocates for gender equity, the three finals are just another in a long parade of putdowns that include lower prize money and arrangements inferior to those provided for the men.

    “I don’t really understand why there’s such a resistance against going all-in on women,” Rapinoe said. “I think it’s pretty clear women in sport have not been treated with the same care and financing and all of that that men’s sports has.”

    World Cup final

    Matchup: USA vs. Netherlands 

    When: Sunday, 11 a.m.

    Where: Lyon

    TV: Fox

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE