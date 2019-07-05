LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Shawn Lawson did what was necessary to run Detroit City's FC unbeaten streak to 10, snatching an equalizer in the 88th minute to salvage a 1-1 draw with Grand Rapids FC Friday in Le Rouge's regular-season home finale before 6,807 fans at Keyworth Stadium.

Lawson's dramatic goal, courtesy of a left-footed in-swinger from Max Todd, leaves DCFC level on points (27) with rival AFC Ann Arbor in a battle for first place in the NPSL Great Lakes Conference Division.

The two teams meet Sunday at Concordia University. Kickoff is 3 p.m.

Detroit City FC saw its remarkable scoreless streak end at 843 minutes — or about 14 hours — when Grand Rapids FC’s Eric Conerty struck a right-footed shot from inside the 18-yard box that eluded goalkeeper Hunter Morse before nestling into the corner of the net.

Grand Rapids’ T.J. Ifaturoti weaved in from the right side before feeding Conerty, who shot wide just minutes earlier after a rare DCFC defensive giveaway. Conerty’s goal in the 35th minute gave Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead before a thunderstorm halted play 17 minutes into the second half.

The defensive feat spanned a nine-game run during which DCFC outscored foes 29-0 while going 7-0-2, which included scoreless draws against AFC Ann Arbor on May 24 and Grand Rapids on June 9.

DCFC (8-1-3) came into Friday's pivotal match looking to at least clinch a playoff spot against Grand Rapids (7-3-2).

Detroit City FC 1, Grand Rapids FC 1
Detroit City FC midfielder Abdoulaye Diop, left, tries to get to the ball past an unidentified Grand Rapids FC player in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC midfielder Abdoulaye Diop, left, tries to get to the ball past a Grand Rapids FC player in the first half on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The teams played to a 1-1 draw. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC midfielder Bakie Goodman moves the ball away from Grand Rapids FC in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC midfielder Bakie Goodman moves the ball away from Grand Rapids FC in the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC midfielder Danny Deakin, left, is grabbed from behind by Grand Rapids FC defenseman Jake Vanderlaan in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC midfielder Danny Deakin, left, is grabbed from behind by Grand Rapids FC defenseman Jake VanderLaan in the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson chests the ball as he prepares to shoot against Grand Rapids FC in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson chests the ball as he prepares to shoot against Grand Rapids FC in the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson, left, shoots wide of the net against Grand Rapids FC in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson, left, shoots wide of the net against Grand Rapids FC in the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
With the sun trying to break through, Detroit City FC Northern Guard fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay in the game against Grand Rapids FC in the second half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
With the sun trying to break through, Detroit City FC Northern Guard fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay in the game against Grand Rapids FC in the second half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC Northern Guard fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay in the game against Grand Rapids FC in the second half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC Northern Guard fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
With the sun trying to break through, Detroit City FC Northern Guard fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay in the game against Grand Rapids FC in the second half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
With the sun trying to break through, Detroit City FC Northern Guard fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay.   Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
With the sun trying to break through, Detroit City FC fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay in the game against Grand Rapids FC in the second half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
With the sun trying to break through, Detroit City FC fans cheer in the rain during a lightning delay. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC fans march towards Keyworth Stadium so they could watch their team play against Grand Rapids FC, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC fans march towards Keyworth Stadium ahead of Friday's match against Grand Rapids FC. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC forward Max Todd looks to pass against Grand Rapids FC in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Detroit City FC forward Max Todd looks to pass against Grand Rapids FC in the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Grand Rapids FC forward Eric Conerty, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Detroit City FC in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
Grand Rapids FC forward Eric Conerty, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Detroit City FC in the first half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Stacy Wetters of Southfield, Mich., waves her DCFC scarf as Detroit City played against Grand Rapids FC in the first half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. Wetters said she is moving out of state in a month and won't be able to watch the team anymore unless they play a team near her new home.
Stacy Wetters of Southfield waves her DCFC scarf as Detroit City played against Grand Rapids FC in the first half. Wetters said she is moving out of state in a month and won't be able to watch the team anymore unless they play a team near her new home. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson, middle, beats two Grand Rapids FC defenders and scores a goal to tie the game in the second half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. Detroit and Grand Rapids finished the game in a 1-1 draw.
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson, middle, beats two Grand Rapids FC defenders and scores a goal to tie the game in the second half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson, left, beats two Grand Rapids FC defenders and scores a goal to tie the game in the second half, Wednesday, July 5, 2019, at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich. Detroit and Grand Rapids finished the game in a 1-1 draw.
Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson, left, beats two Grand Rapids FC defenders and scores a goal to tie the game in the second half. Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News
    Le Rouge would rue some missed scoring chances in the first half.

    Midfielder Will Perkins was twice sent in alone on Grand Rapids netminder Joseph White only to be denied by adroit foot saves by the English keeper.

    With a minute left before intermission, DCFC's Todd struck the goalpost while strike partner Lawson’s half-volley missed wide right in the 29th minute.

    A nearly two-hour delay due to rain and lightning contributed to a choppy second half.

    Cyrus Saydee's entrance into the match in the 73rd minute appeared enliven the proceedings for Le Rouge.

    A minute before Lawson scored his team-leading ninth goal, midfielder Abdoulaye Diop drilled a howitzer outside the box that the Grand Rapids goalkeeper barely managed to take the sting out.

    Injury time became a free for all as neither team was content to settle for a draw.

    Grand Rapids' Jack McCarren, who replaced Conerty in the 73rd minute, rattled a shot off the goalpost, which rebounded off Morse's chest before the Le Rouge goalkeeper corralled it.

    Grand Rapids' Jacob VanderLaan received a straight red for hauling down a DCFC player. Then Danny Deakin found himself one-on-one with the Grand Rapids goalkeeper, who managed to paw the attacking midfielder's shot away with his right hand. 

    DCFC hosts Liga MX side FC Juarez in a friendly on Wednesday at Keyworth Stadium before wrapping up the NPSL regular season on July 13 at Kalamazoo FC.

    Kalamazoo FC handed DCFC its only regular-season defeat coming into Friday, a 3-2 setback on May 19 with Elliott Miller scoring the winner in the 90th minute.

