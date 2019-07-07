Women's World Cup final: USA 2, Netherlands 0
United States' Rose Lavelle, rear, and Alex Morgan celebrate after Lavelle scored in the second half of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between the U.S. and the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019.
United States' Rose Lavelle, rear, and Alex Morgan celebrate after Lavelle scored in the second half of the Women's World Cup final soccer match between the U.S. and the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The U.S. won, 2-0, to repeat as World Cup champs. Francois Mori, AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot.
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal on a penalty kick. Francisco Seco, AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick.
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick. Francois Mori, AP
United States' Rose Lavelle scores the second goal for the Americans.
United States' Rose Lavelle scores the second goal for the Americans. Francisco Seco, AP
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, celebrates after scoring.
United States' Rose Lavelle, center, celebrates after scoring. Francisco Seco, AP
United States' Alex Morgan, right, fights for the ball with Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt.
United States' Alex Morgan, right, fights for the ball with Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt. David Vincent, AP
United States' Rose Lavelle, top, celebrates with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, right, after scoring.
United States' Rose Lavelle, top, celebrates with Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, right, after scoring. Francisco Seco, AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after winning the Women's World Cup.
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after winning the Women's World Cup. Alessandra Tarantino, AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup.
United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup. Alessandra Tarantino, AP
United States soccer team celebrates after the Women's World Cup final.
The U.S. team celebrates after the Women's World Cup final.   Claude Paris, AP
United States' Kelley O'Hara holds an American flag after the win.
United States' Kelley O'Hara holds an American flag after the win. Francois Mori, AP
U.S. players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup final.
U.S. players celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup final. David Vincent, AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates winning the Women's World Cup.
United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates winning the Women's World Cup. Francois Mori, AP
United States' Julie Ertz, right, controls the ball in front of Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema.
United States' Julie Ertz, right, controls the ball in front of Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema. Francisco Seco, AP
United States' Megan Rapinoe warms up before the Women's World Cup final.
United States' Megan Rapinoe warms up before the Women's World Cup final. Francois Mori, AP
US teammates warm up before the Women's World Cup final.
US teammates warm up before the Women's World Cup final. Francois Mori, AP
Teams assemble before the start of Sunday's final.
Teams assemble before the start of Sunday's final. Francois Mori, AP
United States' Samantha Mewis , left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball.
United States' Samantha Mewis , left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball. Francois Mori, AP
Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk vies for the ball with United States' Samantha Mewis.
Netherlands' Danielle Van De Donk vies for the ball with United States' Samantha Mewis. Francisco Seco, AP
United States' Alex Morgan and Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, rear, challenge for the ball.
United States' Alex Morgan and Netherlands' Stefanie Van Der Gragt, rear, challenge for the ball. Francois Mori, AP
United States' Alex Morgan, left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball.
United States' Alex Morgan, left, and Netherlands' Anouk Dekker challenge for the ball. Francois Mori, AP
United States' Alex Morgan, left, fights for the ball with Netherlands' Jackie Groenen.
United States' Alex Morgan, left, fights for the ball with Netherlands' Jackie Groenen. David Vincent, AP
United States' Samantha Mewis , center, escapes Netherlands' Anouk Dekker.
United States' Samantha Mewis , center, escapes Netherlands' Anouk Dekker. Claude Paris, AP
United States' Samantha Mewis vies for the ball with Netherlands' Lieke Martens.
United States' Samantha Mewis vies for the ball with Netherlands' Lieke Martens. Francisco Seco, AP
Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, and United States' Rose Lavelle challenge for the ball.
Netherlands' Lieke Martens, right, and United States' Rose Lavelle challenge for the ball. Francois Mori, AP
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with United States' Abby Dahlkemper.
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn vies for the ball with United States' Abby Dahlkemper. Francisco Seco, AP
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, and United States' Abby Dahlkemper fall in pursuit of the ball.
Netherlands' Lineth Beerensteyn, left, and United States' Abby Dahlkemper fall in pursuit of the ball. Francois Mori, AP
    Lyon, France – A Women’s World Cup stirred by heated debates on politics, pay and technology saw the narratives fused in Sunday’s final by the undisputed and outspoken star of the tournament: Megan Rapinoe.

    By opening the scoring with a penalty awarded after a video review, Rapinoe claimed a sixth goal and – thanks to her assists – finished as the top scorer of the most-watched FIFA women’s tournament.

    Winning the Golden Boot provided the player known for her individuality and activism with a platform for both after the 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.

    The forward got to collect her scoring trophy before the main prize was handed out in Lyon.

    But only after the introduction of French President Emmanuel Macron and FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino for the on-field trophy presentation was followed by boos and chants of “equal pay,” – thousands taking up Rapinoe’s campaign for more equitable prize money from the World Cup organizers and compensation from the U.S. federation.

    “A little public shame never hurt anyone,” Rapinoe said with a winners’ medal around her neck. “So I am down with it.”

    More: Women's World Cup win inspires Detroit soccer players, thrills fans

    Not down with a visit to the White House, though, with a rejection of a post-tournament visit delivered publicly in a video that emerged during the tournament.

    “Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!” President Donald Trump responded in tweet that lit up the monthlong tournament. “Finish the job!”

    Rapinoe and her American teammates did that by defending the World Cup.

    In the hours before the game, she even found an advocate for the pursuit of greater pay equality in the French president.

    “We need to go progressively toward that,” Macron said. “We should progressively converge.”

    Fans watch U.S. women's soccer team win it all
    Soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, two arms up, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, cheer after U.S. women score their first goal U.S. Women play in the World Cup Final game being watched at the Detroit City Football Club Fieldhouse in Detroit on July 7, 2019.
    Soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, two arms up, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, cheer after U.S. women score their first goal at the Detroit City Clubhouse in Detroit on Sunday. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From left, Soccer fans and players Dan Coleman, 35, of Detroit, Liz Alonzo, 38, of Birmingham and David Bauldry IV, 31, of Sterling Heights cheer after the U.S. women score their first goal.
    Soccer fans and players Dan Coleman, left, 35, of Detroit, Liz Alonzo, 38, of Birmingham and David Bauldry IV, 31, of Sterling Heights cheer after the U.S. scores its first goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From left, Emily Cossins, 22, of Taylor and Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit react to a play while watching the U.S. Women play in the World Cup Final.
    Emily Cossins, left, 22, of Taylor and Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit react to a play while watching the World Cup Final. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Sean Spence, fieldhouse general manager, left, cheers briefly before going back to the kitchen with soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, behind him, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, after U.S. women team scores their first goal.
    Sean Spence, fieldhouse general manager, left, cheers with soccer fans, from right, Sudheer Ummadi, his wife, behind him, Vinaya Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, with their cousin, long hair with arm up, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, after U.S. scores its first goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Soccer fans, from left, wearing U.S. soccer gear, Emily Cossins, 22, of Taylor, Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, Vinaya Ummadi and Sudheer Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, cheer after U.S. women team score their first goal.
    Soccer fans, from left, wearing U.S. soccer gear, Emily Cossins, 22, of Taylor, Allison McWilliams, 24, of Detroit, Ruchi Bisen of Cleveland, Vinaya Ummadi and Sudheer Ummadi, both of Bloomfield Hills, cheer after the U.S. scores its first goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From left, Dylan Dulberg of Birmingham, Dave Kim of Ferndale, Max White of Detroit and Steve Paljusevic of Hamtramck, in hello, cheer after the U.S. women's team scores their second goal.
    From left, Dylan Dulberg of Birmingham, Dave Kim of Ferndale, Max White of Detroit and Steve Paljusevic of Hamtramck, in hello, cheer after the U.S. women's team scores its second goal. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    During the watching party, fans react as time runs out and the U.S. Women win their World Cup Final game.
    Fans react as time runs out and the U.S. wins the World Cup final. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    From left, Paige Bartscht, 28, of Detroit and Gabrielle Sharp, 30, of South Bend watch an interview with US Women's soccer Megan Rapinoe, after the U.S. Women win the World Cup.
    Paige Bartscht, 28, of Detroit and Gabrielle Sharp, 30, of South Bend watch an interview with Megan Rapinoe after the U.S. Women win the World Cup. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
      That is undermined by the prize money for the men’s World Cup in 2022 jumping to $440 million when the women’s teams will only split $60 million in 2023.

      This time, it is only half that.

      Victory gave the Americans $4 million – double the amount earned four years ago – as part of a $30 million prize pot but lagging the $38 million earned by France for lifting the men’s trophy last July in Moscow.

      On the eve of the final, sitting in the same news conference position occupied by Infantino a day earlier, Rapinoe rebuked the head of soccer’s governing body for disrespecting women as the prize-money gulf widens with the winners of the men’s World Cups.

      Rapinoe chose not to confront Infantino on the field.

      “There was a wry smile, for sure,” she said. “He knows. He did say we’ll have a conversation or something. I said, ‘I’d love to.’”

      Rapinoe has something to be thankful to Infantino for: the introduction of VAR, which has had a disruptive debut in women’s soccer as referees and players have adjusted to the new technology.

      “VAR wouldn’t miss the final, she had to show up somewhere,” Rapinoe said. “It has gotten a lot of stick in the tournament. There’s some inconsistencies but this is the first time all these referees have actually used it. So overall I think it’s been pretty good.”

      What has been less of a success were FIFA’s efforts at attracting fans to some games.

      FIFA knows it has to do more to raise attendance. The sellout crowd of 58,000 on Sunday was a rarity.

      In a month when FIFA challenged the world to “Dare to Shine,” efforts were dimmed by marketing mishaps around ticket promotions that saw swathes of empty seats in stadiums.

      The choice of venue will be scrutinized more closely with FIFA now realizing going to stronger soccer cities – rather than Montpellier and Nice – could have produced fuller stadiums.

      “A lot can be done to popularize our sport a bit more, like the men’s World Cup is kind of seen as a destination even for those that aren’t pure football fans,” said Sarai Bareman, FIFA’s head of women’s soccer. “We need to do a lot more to promote the game to attract that kind of fan.”

      It’s a parade

      New York City will throw a ticker-tape parade this week for the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Mayor Bill De Blasio’s office announced shortly after the team clinched its fourth World Cup title.

      “You have inspired the entire country – and New York City knows how to celebrate champions,” De Blasio said on Twitter.

      Congratulations poured in from notables including former President Barack Obama, who called the U.S. lineup “an incredible team that’s always pushing themselves,” first lady Melania Trump, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

      President Donald Trump, who’s scheduled to return Sunday afternoon from a weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, added his congratulations, telling the team that “America is proud of you all!”

