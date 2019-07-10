Shawn Lawson recorded Detroit City FC's lone goal in Wednesday's international friendly against FC Juarez. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Hamtramck — Detroit City FC's pro aspirations were given a dose of reality Wednesday in a 3-1 defeat to Mexican first-division side FC Juarez before 6,901 spectators in an international friendly at Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC played the top-flight side touch for touch for 30 solid minutes before the newly promoted side's professional pedigree began to take over.

Eder Borelli and Lucas Silva struck for two quick goals late in the first half as FC Juarez erased a 1-0 deficit on a Le Rouge strike by Shawn Lawson in the 17th minute.

DCFC took the lead on a give-and-go between strike partners Max Todd and Lawson taking advantage of an FC Juarez defender slipping. Todd found Lawson at the back the net and the former Oakland University standout knocked in his fifth goal in three matches.

The Mexican visitors bided their time and found the seams to strike twice within two minutes later in the first half.

DCFC coach Trevor James felt the international friendly was a teachable moment for his team, which came in riding an 11-game unbeaten streak in National Premier Soccer League play (8-0-3).

"They learned that if you give the ball away cheaply, it's hard to get it back," James said. "It puts a premium on keeping the ball and making decisions and not making high-risk passes.

"We also learned that we can play. The way we can pass and create passes and get behind people and play behind the gaps with the Shawns (Lawson), the Dannys (Deakin) and the Maxes (Todd), and we can do it against a team at this level."

Borelli snuck through on the left side and hit a shot on the outside of his right foot that eluded starting goalkeeper Owen Finnerty before bouncing into the corner of the net.

Silva came down the right side and rounded Finnerty before depositing the go-ahead goal in the 39th minute. Flavio Santos set up both goals to give FC Juarez the 2-1 lead at halftime.

DCFC made wholesale changes at halftime, which produced a scoring chance when Tommy Buono nodded a through ball to Santiago Agudelo but the forward's shot trickled wide in the 60th minute.

FC Juarez's Gabriel Hachen caught DCFC substitute keeper Hunter Morse and lobbed it past him to put the visitors up 3-1.

