Detroit City FC's Abdoulaye Diop, seen here in May when the clubs met at Keyworth, had the winning goal in a 3-1 victory over Kalamazoo FC Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Tommy Buono and Abdoulaye Diop scored second-half goals to lift Detroit City FC to a 3-1 victory over Kalamazoo FC Saturday in its National Premier Soccer League regular season finale at Mayor's Riverfront Park.

With the victory, Le Rouge earns a first-round bye in the NPSL playoffs as one of the top two seeds in the Midwest Region. Minneapolis City FC, which finished first in the North Division, lost 1-0 to Med City Friday night, enabling DCFC to secure one of the top two seeds.

East Division champion Cleveland FC was playing FC Buffalo at home Saturday afternoon.

Diop's thunderbolt in the 72nd minute put DCFC (10-1-3) on top. LeRouge's Max Todd converted a penalty kick in the 9th minute to put the visitor's up 1-0 after Bakie Goodman was tripped in the box before Kalamazoo's Isaiah Nieves leveled it in the 25th minute.

Buono, who came on as a sub for leading scorer Shawn Lawson moments earlier, added an insurance goal in stoppage time as DCFC pushed its unbeaten run in league play to 12 matches (9-0-3).

The Midwest Region semifinals will take place July 19 with the host yet to be determined.