Detroit City FC will host the NPSL Midwest Region finals Friday and Sunday. No. 2 DCFC will play at 7:30 Friday against the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 3 Minneapolis City vs. No. 4 Med City. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will host the National Premier Soccer League semifinals and finals at Keyworth Stadium Friday and Sunday.

No. 2 seed DCFC will play the winner of No. 3 Minneapolis City S.C. vs. No. 4 Med City, which will be played some time this week, in a semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

No. 1 seed Cleveland will face the winner of No. 5 AFC Ann Arbor vs. No. 6 Rochester, which takes place 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Concordia University. Kickoff for that semifinal on Friday is 4:30 p.m.

Semifinal winners advance to Sunday's Midwest Region final at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $12 online at detcity.com or $15 at the gate. Weekend passes are available for $20.

DCFC (10-1-3) clinched the No. 2 seed with a 3-1 victory over Kalamazoo FC on Saturday. Max Todd, Abdoulaye and Tommy Buono scored as Le Rouge avenged their only defeat in league play this season while extending their unbeaten streak to 12 matches (9-0-3).

DCFC also hosted the Midwest Region finals in 2017 when it advanced to national semifinals, where it lost Midland Odessa.

More: Four decades later, Detroit Express chugs along in professional soccer lore