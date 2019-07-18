Rochester Lancers defeated AFC Ann Arbor 5-4 on penalty kicks after the teams finished 1-1 in an NPSL Midwest Region quarterfinal match Thursday, which was played in Erie, Pa. (Photo: Luca Bruno, Associated Press)

AFC Ann Arbor's playoff run ended in heart-breaking, if not bizarre, circumstances Thursday as the fifth-seeded Mighty Oak crashed out to No. 6 seed Rochester Lancers on penalty kicks at Gannon University in Erie, Pa.

The match ended 1-1 in regulation with Rochester prevailing 5-4 in the shootout.

Rochester (7-2-2) advances to the National Premier Soccer League Midwest Region semifinals where it plays top-seeded Cleveland SC (8-2) on Friday at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Detroit City FC (10-1-3) plays No. 3 Minneapolis City SC (9-2-1) in the other semifinal at 7:30 p.m.

Ann Arbor and Rochester agreed to meet at a neutral site and resume their quarterfinal match from Tuesday at Concordia University, which was halted by officials in the 69th minute due to inclement weather with the game scoreless. Concordia's stadium does not have lights, so darkness had also set in.

Rochester's team reportedly declined an offer to move the match indoors at Total Soccer in Wixom or pick up play on Wednesday at Concordia.

NPSL officials were going to have a coin toss to decide a winner on Wednesday before both teams agreed to meet at a neutral site 48 hours later where they would finish out 21 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute extra time sessions before going to spot kicks.

Rochester's Isaac Kissi opened the scoring in the 87th minute. A minute later, Ann Arbor's Yazeed Matthews tied it.

The Mighty Oak finish 9-3-3.

