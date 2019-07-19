NPSL Midwest Region semifinals: Detroit City FC 2, Minneapolis City SC 0
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit City FC's Shawn Lawson, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Tendai Jirira and Will Perkins in the first half of the 2-0 victory over Minneapolis SC in the 2019 NPSL Midwest Region semi-finals in Detroit, Michigan on July 19, 2019.
Buy Photo
Detroit City FC's Shawn Lawson, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Tendai Jirira and Will Perkins in the first half of Friday's 2-0 victory over Minneapolis SC in the NPSL Midwest Region semifinals at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DCFC's Max Todd puts a cross into the box with Minneapolis' Charlie Adams defending in the first half. 2019 NPSL Midwest Region semifinals between Detroit City FC and Minneapolis City SC at Keyworth Stadium in Detroit, Michigan on July 19, 2019.
Buy Photo
Detroit City FC's Max Todd puts a cross into the box with Minneapolis City SC's Charlie Adams defending in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DCFC's Max Todd and Minneapolis' Juan Louis battle for a ball in the first half.
Buy Photo
DCFC's Max Todd and Minneapolis' Juan Louis battle for a ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Minneapolis' Juan Louis and DCFC's Abdoulaye Diop go up for a ball in the first half.
Buy Photo
Minneapolis' Juan Louis and DCFC's Abdoulaye Diop go up for a ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DCFC goalie Hunter Morse goes up for a save in the first half.
Buy Photo
DCFC goalie Hunter Morse goes up for a save in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DCFC's Tendai Jirira works around Minneapolis' Charlie Adams in the first half.
Buy Photo
DCFC's Tendai Jirira works around Minneapolis' Charlie Adams in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The smoke starts flowing in the first half.
Buy Photo
The smoke starts flowing in the first half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Minneapolis' Charlie Adams fights for the ball with DCFC's Max Todd in the second half.
Buy Photo
Minneapolis' Charlie Adams fights for the ball with DCFC's Max Todd in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Minneapolis' Juan Louis and DCFC's Bakie Goodman go up for a header in the second half.
Buy Photo
Minneapolis' Juan Louis and DCFC's Bakie Goodman go up for a header in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DCFC's Max Todd puts a penalty shot in the box into the back of the net to go up 2-0 late in the second half.
Buy Photo
Max Todd puts a penalty shot in the box into the back of the net to put DCFC up 2-0 late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DCFC's Max Todd celebrates with teammates a penalty shot in the box to go up 2-0 late in the second half.
Buy Photo
DCFC's Max Todd celebrates with teammates after he scored on a penalty shot to make it 2-0 late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
DCFC's Tommy Buono puts a header on net, getting past Minneapolis' goalie Troy Louwagie but is stopped by Aaron Hinds late in the second half.
Buy Photo
DCFC's Tommy Buono puts a header on net that gets past Minneapolis goalie Troy Louwagie, but is stopped by Aaron Hinds late in the second half. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit City FC fans let loose the smoke as DCFC moves on, beating Minneapolis City SC, 2-0, to the regional finals Sunday at 1 pm against Cleveland SC.
Buy Photo
Detroit City FC fans let the smoke loose after DCFC beat Minneapolis City SC, 2-0, to move on to the regional final against Cleveland SC at 1 p.m. Sunday. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit City FC booked passage to the National Premier Soccer League Midwest Region final for the second time in three years, defeating Minneapolis City SC, 2-0, in a semifinal Friday before 4,460 spectators at Keyworth Stadium.

    Shawn Lawson and Max Todd (penalty kick) supplied the goals for No. 2 seed DCFC (11-1-3), which plays top-seeded Cleveland SC in the final on Sunday. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Keyworth.

    The winner of Sunday's final advances to the NPSL national final four.

    DCFC, which ran its unbeaten streak to 13 games in league play (10-0-3), maintained a breakneck pace in the opening 45 minutes despite the sultry conditions. Kickoff was pushed back an hour due to a weather delay and extra time in the Cleveland SC-Rochester semifinal.

    As one of top two seeds, Le Rouge received a bye and hadn't played since July 13 when they beat Kalamazoo FC, 3-1.

    "We talked about that at halftime," DCFC coach Trevor James said. "We tried to slow it down a little bit, to keep the ball for longer and basically use the natural stoppages to get a breather.

    "We tried to manage the clock a little better that way, not to waste time because we were obviously only one-nill up, but I wanted them to get a little time to get a breather."

    Lawson struck with usual aplomb, deftly redirecting the feed from Bakie Goodman while stationed near the six-yard box to give DCFC a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

    The play developed on an intricate give-and-go between Goodman and midfielder Danny Deakin. The goal was Lawson's team-leading 13th this season.

    Todd converted a penalty kick in the 79th minute, calmly chipping Minneapolis keeper Troy Louwagie down the middle. The referee pointed the spot after a Minneapolis defender handled Todd's cross from the left flank in the 18-yard box.

    Goalkeeper Hunter Morse prevented Minneapolis City SC from equalizing in first-half stoppage time, swatting away a ball off the goal line. The Michigan State keeper also came up big again, stopping Minneapolis' Juan Louis on a diving save with 13 minutes left in regulation.

    Goodman nearly added to Le Rouge's one-goal lead five minutes into the second half, knocking a ball out of the air and slamming it into the side of the goal.

    Midfielder Tendai Jirira continued to excel since taking over for injured Kenton Kervin (hamstring) in the 3-1 victory over AFC Ann Arbor. The native of Zimbabwe tracked back defensively and frequently won balls in one-on-one battles.

    "He's very alert. He anticipates and reacts very quickly," said James of Jirira, who played with the USL League Two Dayton Dutch Lions this season before joining DCFC. "Whether he's trying to win the ball or he's trying to run with the ball, he does it very quickly. He's very engaged in the game."

    Jirira's robust style will be needed Sunday against Cleveland (9-2), which erased a two-goal deficit to defeat Rochester, 6-4, in its semifinal. Vinny Bell scored four goals to lead Cleveland.

    James also has to wait on the status on midfielder Abdoulaye Diop, who left limping in the 58th minute after a crunching tackle from Minneapolis' Nick Hutton, which drew a yellow card.

    "(Cleveland) looks like an experienced team, a physically aggressive and strong team," James said. "So I think that is something we will have to try and match up with. It's not our strong point. We do try and play a bit, we try and play a little too much.

    "But we do need to be a little bit more physically stronger...because that is probably the battle we are probably going to get on Sunday."

    NPSL Midwest Region Playoffs

    Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck

    SEMIFINALS

    Cleveland 6, Rochester 4

    Detroit City FC 2, Minneapolis City SC 0

    FINAL 

    Detroit City FC vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m. Sunday

    Tickets: $15 at the gate

    loconnor@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @larryo1961

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE