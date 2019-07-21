Detroit City FC is playing Cleveland for the NPSL Midwest Region championship. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Hamtramck -- Detroit City was locked in a 2-2 tied with Cleveland SC in the Midwest Region final Sunday at Keyworth Stadium before 4,568 spectators.

Two 15-minute extra-time session failed to produce a goal, so the match headed to penalty kicks.

Shawn Lawson (40th minute) and Max Todd (45+, penalty kick) staked DCFC to a two-goal halftime lead. Cleveland stormed back on goals by Tom Beck (52') and Antonio Manfut (60') to level it.

The teams were reduced to 10 players when DCFC's Will Perkins and Beck each received straight red cards in the 75th.

Go here to watch a live stream of the match.