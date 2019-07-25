Detroit City FC will play nine home matches as part of its 2019 fall schedule. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit City FC will play National Independent Soccer Association's Philadelphia Fury in a home-and-home series of friendlies this fall, DCFC announced Thursday.

Le Rouge will host the Fury on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Keyworth Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The return leg takes place Saturday, Oct. 26, at 52,958-capacity Franklin Field.

The Fury name extends to the original North American Soccer League. The club debuted as an expansion team in 1978 with Rick Wakeman, Peter Frampton, Mick Jagger and Paul Simon among its investors and played at Veterans Stadium until 1980 when they were sold and moved

The Fury have been resurrected and will be part of the NISA's eight-team team "showcase" this fall as the sanctioned third-tier league kicks off.

Three NISA teams — Miami FC, Oakland Roots and California United Strikers FC — originally were scheduled to take part in the National Premier Soccer League's Founders Cup, which has since been disbanded and rebranded the NPSL Members Cup after five teams defected.

DCFC is competing in the reconfigured Members Cup. With the five Members Cup matches and the additional Fury friendly encounter, Le Rouge will play nine home games.

loconnor@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @larryo1961

DCFC fall home schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 6, vs. Windsor TFC*

Tuesday, Aug. 13, vs. Indy Eleven*

Saturday, Aug. 17, vs. Chattanooga FC+

Saturday, Aug. 31, vs. Philadelphia Fury*

Saturday, Sept. 7, vs. Club Atlas*

Saturday, Sept. 21, vs. New York Cosmos+

Saturday, Sept. 28, vs. Napa Valley 1839 FC+

Tuesday, Oct. 8, vs. Michigan Stars FC+

Saturday, Oct. 19, vs. Milwaukee Torrent+

7:30 p.m. kickoffs

*friendly; +Members Cup