The Flint City Bucks starters before Saturday's match. (Photo: Twitter)

The Flint City Bucks made history in their first season, winning the USL League 2 championship in the first season in their new home Saturday.

Ayuk Tambe's thunderbolt of a penalty kick in the 110th minute proved to be the difference as the Bucks prevailed 1-0 over Reading United AC in extra time before 7,198 spectators at Atwood Stadium.

The PK ended a scoreless stalemate where each team enjoyed momentum swings.

The Bucks dominated the first 45 minutes while Reading switched on for latter parts of the second half and the first 15 minutes of stoppage time.

The national title is the fourth in the Bucks' 24-year franchise history. The team PDL titles in 2006, 2014 and 2016. The club, previously known as the Michigan Bucks, moved to Flint this season where they became known as the Flint City Bucks.

The Bucks controlled play in the first half as Spanish defensive midfielder David Achaerandio created havoc for the visiting side.

Achaerandio won 50-50 balls at midfield, repeatedly drove down the right flank and, int the 27th minute, sent a low left-footed drive across the goalmouth that no Bucks teammate could get a foot on.

Midfielder Brayden McNitt had one of a handful of Bucks' scoring chances in the first half, blasting a shot that Reading goalkeeper Simon Lefebvre dove to his left to save before the ball trickled out for a corner with six minutes left before intermission.

Defender Charlie Booth also drilled a shot from about 18 yards out that required a fingertip save from Lefebvre midway in the opening half.

