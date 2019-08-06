Buy Photo Detroit City FC forward Shawn Lawson scored three goals after coming on as a second-half substitute in a 6-1 exhibition victory over Windsor TFC on Tuesday. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

Shawn Lawson scored a hat trick as Detroit City FC defeated Windsor TFC, 6-1, before 6,083 spectators in the clubs' annual international friendly Tuesday at Keyworth Stadium.

DCFC's leading marksman Lawson scored two of his goals five minutes apart (72' and 77') after coming on as a substitute in the second half. He completed the hat trick by collecting his third goal with five minutes left in regulation.

Ryan Peterson, who played at Rutgers and with National Premier Soccer League's FC Motown in New Jersey, scored in the 10th and 44th minute for DCFC, which fielded an altered lineup as it prepares for Members Cup play in less than two weeks.

Captain David Edwardson (41') accounted for Le Rouge's other first-half goal.

Tyrone Mulder tied it in the 24th minute for Windsor, which plays in League1 Ontario.

Nate Steinwascher started in goal for DCFC as both Hunter Morse (Michigan State) Owen Finnerty (Michigan) returned to their college teams. Esmail Haidan (Schoolcraft College) replaced him in the 78th minute.

DCFC hosts USL Championship side Indy Eleven next Tuesday in a friendly at Keyworth Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

The club commences NPSL Members Cup play on Saturday, Aug. 17, against Chattanooga FC at Keyworth. Kickoff is also at 7:30 p.m.

loconnor@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @larryo1961