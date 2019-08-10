Ann Arbor — Barcelona did not miss its superstar Lionel Messi while dismantling SSC Napoli, 4-0, on Saturday in the LaLiga-Serie A Cup at Michigan Stadium.
Luis Suarez scored twice while newcomer Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele added goals for the LaLiga club, which won first encounter 2-1 between the two clubs in Miami on Wednesday.
Barcelona revealed its class during a 15-minute span when the Catalonian club erupted four goals against a side that plays in Serie A, which prides itself on rugged defense.
Suarez started the offensive fireworks, pouncing on a rebound from a Griezmann shot that Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret saved in the 48th minute. The French international, who arrived last month from Atletico Madrid in a €130-million transfer ($135 million), scored his first goal for Barcelona in eight minutes later.
Jordi Alba assisted in the intricate give-and-go in front of the net, which epitomized Barcelona’s classic one-touch passing style.
Blood was in the water, and Suarez sensed it when he took Ousmane Dembele’s pass near the 18-yard box. The Uruguayan acutely bent a right-foot shot that hit the upper-left corner of the net. The goal in the 58th minute gave Barcelona a 3-0 lead.
Demebele displayed his ability as a marksman six minutes later, driving a low hard shot to the right of the Napoli keeper for Barca’s fourth goal. Frenkie de Jong, who signed last month from Dutch giants Ajax for €75 million last month, assisted on the goal.
Barcelona had the choicest chances in the first half. Dembele took a pass, cut inside before unleashing a daisy cutter that required Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret to dive to his left to save in the 41st minute.
Three minutes later, Suarez launched a shot from about eight yards out that required Meret to use two hands to push over the bar for a corner.
Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz missed a chance at the right edge of the goal mouth in first-half stoppage time.
