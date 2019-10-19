Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Detroit City loses final match but receives Members Cup trophy
Santiago D'Imperio scored in the 65th minute and Milwaukee Torrent defeated Detroit City FC 1-0 in the finale of the NPSL Members Cup tournament at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on Saturday night.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Detroit City loses final match but receives Members Cup trophy
The Detroit News
Published 11:51 p.m. ET Oct. 19, 2019
Santiago D'Imperio scored in the 65th minute and Milwaukee Torrent defeated Detroit City FC 1-0 in the finale of the NPSL Members Cup tournament at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on Saturday night.
Detroit City FC fans' disappointment was tempered however, by the presentation of the Members Cup trophy, which Le Rouge clinched with a victory over Michigan Stars FC on Wednesday.
Saturday's game was a feisty affair, with a total of eight yellow cards handed out.
The attendance was 5,720. Detroit City has no further matches scheduled for the remainder of the year.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.