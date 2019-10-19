Buy Photo Northern Guard fans, seen here during a match earlier this season, had a trophy presentation to cheer Saturday night. (Photo: Jose Juarez, Special to The Detroit News)

Santiago D'Imperio scored in the 65th minute and Milwaukee Torrent defeated Detroit City FC 1-0 in the finale of the NPSL Members Cup tournament at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck on Saturday night.

Detroit City FC fans' disappointment was tempered however, by the presentation of the Members Cup trophy, which Le Rouge clinched with a victory over Michigan Stars FC on Wednesday.

Saturday's game was a feisty affair, with a total of eight yellow cards handed out.

The attendance was 5,720. Detroit City has no further matches scheduled for the remainder of the year.