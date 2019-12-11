Detroit City FC and the Michigan Stars were two of four clubs approved Wednesday by U.S. Soccer to play in the National Independent Soccer Association.

Detroit City FC and the Pontiac-based Michigan Stars join Chattanooga FC and the Oakland Roots as new professional clubs that will begin league play next spring.

Buy Photo Detroit City FC and the Michigan Stars were two of four clubs approved Wednesday by U.S. Soccer to play in the National Independent Soccer Association. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"We are honored to have these four great clubs join NISA as fully approved clubs," NISA commissioner John Prutch said in a statement. "Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, Michigan Stars and Oakland Roots represent everything NISA stands for and are great models for all independent clubs in this country."

Detroit City FC was approved in August by NISA to join the third-tier professional league, but still required U.S. Soccer's approval.

"We appreciate the approval from U.S. Soccer," Detroit City FC CEO Sean Mann said in a statement. "It represents an unimaginable progression that has involved too many people to count — one that started with a neighborhood soccer league rooted in community service and led to Detroit's first professional soccer team in nearly 40 years."