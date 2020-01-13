Michigan goalkeeper Andrew Verdi was selected in the third round, 65th overall, by DC United on Monday in the second phase of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

Verdi joins Jack Hallahan (LAFC, second round, No. 50 overall) as Wolverines selected in this year's MLS draft, which concluded with rounds three and four by teleconference Monday. Rounds Nos. 1 and 2 took place Jan. 9.

Verdi started 15 matches this season for UM before being sidelined for the remainder of the season by injury in overtime against Wisconsin Oct. 25. Despite an abrupt end to his season, he was still named Big Ten goalkeeper of the year, posting seven shutouts with a school-best 0.78 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound shot-stopper's career 0.89 GAA (26 goals conceded in 2,616 minutes) is the best in program history.

Verdi follows Adam Grinwis (Orlando City SC) and Evan Louro (New York Red Bulls) as UM netminders to make their way to MLS organizations.