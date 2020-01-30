Pleasantrees, a Michigan-based cannabis company, will be the “Official Training Partner” for Detroit City FC for the 2020 season, the soccer club announced Thursday.

Training jerseys for the DCFC men’s and women’s teams will feature the Pleasantrees logo. In addition, the club’s indoor training facility – the West Field at the Detroit City Fieldhouse – will be renamed Pleasantrees Field.

Buy Photo DCFC's first home match of 2020 is March 21. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“We’re excited to be partnering with a leader in a growing industry here in Michigan, especially one that is committed to the community,” Sean Mann, DCFC co-owner, said in a statement.

Pleasantrees, which has processing facilities in Harrison Township, Mich., will open its first retail location this spring in East Lansing. The company has plans for 11 other stores throughout Michigan.

DCFC, which is moving to full-time professional status in 2020, plays its home matches at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The first home match is Saturday, March 21 against the Oakland Roots.