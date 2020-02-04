Detroit City FC, the area's popular soccer franchise which this year is making the leap into the professional ranks, has announced it will broadcast select games on local television for the first time.

DCFC announced Tuesday it has struck a deal with TV20, or WMYD, in Detroit.

Twelve DCFC men's and women's home matches at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck will be broadcast, starting with the men's team's home opener against the Oakland Roots on March 21.

The club’s first television deal comes at the start of its highly anticipated 2020 season and its fifth season at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Mich.

"Soccer is a growing sport and a favorite of so many families in the communities we serve,” said Mike Murri, WXYZ and WMYD vice president and general manager, in a statement Tuesday. “We’re proud to partner with the Detroit City Football Club to bring this exciting sport to Detroit area viewers. The Detroit City Football Club has a passionate following in Metro Detroit and we’re happy to help grow this great sport through expanded television coverage.”

Added DCFC co-owner Alex Wright: ”It’s the perfect next step for our first full professional season, and TV20 Detroit is a great partner that is also focused on serving everyone in our community. Be it at Keyworth Stadium or in the comforts of home, we want DCFC to be the most accessible pro sports team in town.

"It feels great to know that Detroit City FC broadcasts will be available to anyone in our area with a TV set.”

It wasn't announced who will be on the call for the DCFC TV games, though a logical choice would be Neal Ruhl, who has done their streaming calls in previous years and has a lengthy soccer resume with ESPN and Oakland University.

After the home opener, DCFC will broadcast three other men's spring home matches, including against Chattanooga FC (April 1), California United (May 30) and Stumptown-Charlotte (June 13).

DCFC, founded in 2012, is joining the National Independent Soccer Association this year, while it has added a women's team that will play in United Women's Soccer. Scheduling for the women's team is expected in the coming weeks.

All matches for both teams will continue to be streamed live on detcityfc.com. They started streaming in 2015, with fans from more than 100 countries tuning in.

