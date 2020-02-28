Hamtramck — As the Detroit City FC men's team prepared for its first-ever game as a professional outfit Friday night, the franchise released its inaugural women's schedule.

The women's team, which will compete in United Women's Soccer (UWS), will open May 9 at home at Keyworth Stadium against Midwest United.

DCFC (Photo: storylink)

The Detroit Sun, who play their matchres at The Corner Ballpark (the old Tiger Stadium site), also are part of the league, and unveiled their schedule Friday.

The 10-game season runs from May through early July. A four-team UWS national championship weekend will be July 17-19.

The UWS is the second division, below the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

DCFC women's schedule

Saturday, May 9: vs. Midwest United, 7:30

Saturday, May 16: vs. Lansing United, 4:30

Saturday, May 23: vs. AFC Ann Arbor, 7:30

Friday, May 29: at Indiana Union, 7:30

Sunday, May 31: at Detroit Sun, 5

Saturday, June 6: vs. Detroit Sun, 7:30

Friday, June 12: at MSC Peoria, 7

Saturday, June 20: at Muskegon, 7

Sunday, June 28: at AFC Ann Arbor, 6

Friday, July 3: vs. Ladies Steel City FC, 7:30

Detroit Sun schedule

Saturday, May 10: vs. Lansing United, 5

Friday, May 15: at Muskegon, 4

Sunday, May 17: vs. MSC Peoria, 5

Saturday, May 23: at Midwest United, 7

Sunday, May 31: vs. Detroit City FC, 5

Saturday, June 6: at Detroit City FC, 7:30

Friday, June 12: at AFC Ann Arbor, 6

Sunday, June 14: at Steel City FC, 4

Sunday, June 21: vs. AFC Ann Arbor, 5

Sunday, June 28: vs. Indiana Union, 5