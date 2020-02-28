Hamtramck — As the Detroit City FC men's team prepared for its first-ever game as a professional outfit Friday night, the franchise released its inaugural women's schedule.
The women's team, which will compete in United Women's Soccer (UWS), will open May 9 at home at Keyworth Stadium against Midwest United.
The Detroit Sun, who play their matchres at The Corner Ballpark (the old Tiger Stadium site), also are part of the league, and unveiled their schedule Friday.
The 10-game season runs from May through early July. A four-team UWS national championship weekend will be July 17-19.
The UWS is the second division, below the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).
DCFC women's schedule
Saturday, May 9: vs. Midwest United, 7:30
Saturday, May 16: vs. Lansing United, 4:30
Saturday, May 23: vs. AFC Ann Arbor, 7:30
Friday, May 29: at Indiana Union, 7:30
Sunday, May 31: at Detroit Sun, 5
Saturday, June 6: vs. Detroit Sun, 7:30
Friday, June 12: at MSC Peoria, 7
Saturday, June 20: at Muskegon, 7
Sunday, June 28: at AFC Ann Arbor, 6
Friday, July 3: vs. Ladies Steel City FC, 7:30
Detroit Sun schedule
Saturday, May 10: vs. Lansing United, 5
Friday, May 15: at Muskegon, 4
Sunday, May 17: vs. MSC Peoria, 5
Saturday, May 23: at Midwest United, 7
Sunday, May 31: vs. Detroit City FC, 5
Saturday, June 6: at Detroit City FC, 7:30
Friday, June 12: at AFC Ann Arbor, 6
Sunday, June 14: at Steel City FC, 4
Sunday, June 21: vs. AFC Ann Arbor, 5
Sunday, June 28: vs. Indiana Union, 5
